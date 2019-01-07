Log in
Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC (SNAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 09:57:47 am
6.075 USD   +2.10%
2018Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
RE
2018SNAP : shares sink as two million users move on
RE
2018SNAP : expects to lose more users, shares plunge
RE
News 
News

Snap : Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Canopy Growth Corp, Facebook, Flex Pharma or Snap Inc.?

0
01/07/2019 | 09:32am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMD, CGC, FB, FLKS, and SNAP.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-advanced-micro-devices-canopy-growth-corp-facebook-flex-pharma-or-snap-inc-300773753.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
