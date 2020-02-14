Log in
Snap : Thinking about buying stock in Canopy Growth Corp, eBay, General Electric, New Age Beverages, or Snap Inc?

02/14/2020 | 09:32am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CGC, EBAY, GE, NBEV, and SNAP.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-canopy-growth-corp-ebay-general-electric-new-age-beverages-or-snap-inc-301005231.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
