SNAP INC (SNAP)
10/04 10:03:48 pm
7.8 USD   -5.22%
02:29aSNAP : to bet on older users, revamped marketing for profitability i..
RE
02:24aSNAP TO BET ON : Cheddar
RE
09/25SNAP : Can Snapchat snap back?
AQ
Snap to bet on older users, revamped marketing for profitability in 2019: Cheddar

10/05/2018 | 02:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Snapchat CEO Spiegel attends the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Snap Inc Chief Executive Evan Spiegel has set a goal to achieve full-year profitability in 2019 and outlined a new set of strategic goals, online news service Cheddar reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

In the memo dated Sept. 26, Spiegel admitted that Snapchat had "rushed redesign, solving one problem but creating many others,” Cheddar reported.

Spiegel said the company would aim to reach the profit goal by attracting older users through revamped marketing, increase active advertisers and better serve emerging markets users with its forthcoming redesign of its Android app, according to a copy of the memo posted by Cheddar.

Snap did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

There was no mention of any cost-cutting measures that could help the company achieve its profitability goal.

The company has shifted over the last year to primarily selling ads through self-service, automated auctions rather than direct sales. That has come at the cost of the premium feel Snap had tried to ascribe to its ads, but gave overall sales a jolt by attracting more advertisers.

In September, Neil Campling, co-head of global thematic group, Mirabaud Securities had said the initial plan to reach profitability by the end of this year looked like a long way off.

Daily Snapchat users fell to 188 million in the second quarter in August from 191 million last year for the first time. Snap had never before logged a quarterly drop in daily users, according to data it released going back to 2014.

In August, Snap executives had told analysts that the redesign was the primary reason for usage slipping and that a European Union data protection law that spurred changes to user privacy terms had no material effect.

Snap shares are down more than 40 percent since it reported its second-quarter results and closed on Thursday at $7.80. Shares rose 3.2 percent after hours following the Cheddar report.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 155 M
EBIT 2018 -820 M
Net income 2018 -1 397 M
Finance 2018 1 094 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,15x
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
Capitalization 10 513 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC-46.61%10 513
GRUBHUB INC88.36%12 234
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC112.14%10 682
MOMO INC (ADR)73.16%8 523
SEA LTD (ADR)4.20%4 653
PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR-21.24%1 683
