Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC

(SNAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap : to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City

(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Tuesday said it will raise $1 billion in short-term debt and plans to invest in more media content, augmented reality features and may also buy other companies.

The parent company of the popular disappearing messaging app Snapchat has revived its user growth and stock price after a rough 2018. It introduced mobile gaming within Snapchat and developed its AR features such as lenses that overlay bunny ears on a user's photo, but faces competition from larger platforms like Facebook Inc and newer social media apps like TikTok.

"We will continue to focus on developing our content, gaming, and augmented reality platforms to enhance the Snapchat experience for our community," Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Snap will offer $1 billion in convertible senior notes that will mature in 2026, at which point it will choose to pay investors in cash, stock or a combination of both.

Spiegel said the current low-interest rate environment gives Snap a good opportunity to complete the offering. He noted investor demand for convertible notes is strong, adding that the company expects the fundraising to close later this week.

Shares of Snap were down less than 1% at $16.36 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.07% 183.55 Delayed Quote.38.63%
SNAP INC -1.64% 16.21 Delayed Quote.198.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP INC
12:32pSNAP : to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions
RE
07:32aSNAP : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior..
BU
08/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Nearly 770 Points Lower As Intensifying Trade Tensi..
DJ
08/01PINTEREST : beats revenue on user addition, lifts 2019 sales forecast
RE
08/01PINTEREST : beats revenue on user addition, lifts 2019 sales forecast
RE
07/30SNAP : Celebrating Our Real Friends
PU
07/26SNAP : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/25SNAP : Thinking about buying stock in Activision Blizzard, Bank of America, Cano..
PR
07/24EXPLAINER : What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
RE
07/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Stock Indexes Close At Record But Dow Ground..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 698 M
EBIT 2019 -1 098 M
Net income 2019 -1 022 M
Finance 2019 870 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -30,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,60x
Capitalization 22 703 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 16,98  $
Last Close Price 16,46  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Lara Sweet Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC198.73%22 703
SEA LTD (ADR)200.53%15 138
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-18.98%6 595
GRUBHUB INC-10.12%6 295
MOMO INC (ADR)23.41%6 077
DENA CO LTD13.60%2 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group