Snap On : Adjustable saddles in new Snap-on® 1/2 Ton Telescopic Transmission Jacks custom fit any shape

01/21/2019 | 07:34pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release To U.S. Publications Only

Rick Secor

(262) 656-5561 richard.m.secor@snapon.com

Adjustable saddles in new Snap-on® 1/2 Ton Telescopic

Transmission Jacks custom fit any shape

KENOSHA, Wis. (Jan. 21, 2019) - Engineered with ease of use in mind, the Snap-on® 1/2 Ton Telescopic Hydraulic (TJ100) and Air/Hydraulic (TJA100) Transmission Jacks feature saddles with multi-position, adjustable ratcheting arms to fit any configuration of FWD, RWD and 4-wheel drive transfer cases. Both tools are fully assembled and tested in the U.S.

These innovative Snap-on designs eliminate the need to create non-traditional means to support irregular transmission pans, said Michael T. DeKeuster, a Snap-on Tools product manager. The unique ratcheting arms on the TJ100 and TJA100 fit any configuration with ease and precision, making these products unmatched for helping technicians remove and install transmissions and transfer cases, while ensuring safer, controlled transport.

The TJ100 has a manual, two-stage lifting operation using hands-free foot pedals, while the TJA100 couples an air-assisted, dual hydraulic ram first-stage lifting operation with a manually-operated second stage via hand crank. With a 75 maximum height for unparalleled access and a 35 minimum height for easier transmission movement from the jack to the worktable, both transmission jacks offer a wide range of motion and utilize ball-bearing thrust washers on the saddle tilt adjusters for ease of turning.

The heavy-duty 36 bases also feature four five-inch polyurethane swivel casters, two in locking style, for easy maneuverability. In addition, the jacks are equipped with special, high-performance hydraulic oil for extreme temperatures and reduced wear, premium seals on pumps and ram pistons for a longer tool life, and a cam buckle tie-down strap to secure the load. Each is compliant with the most recent safety standards put forth for ASME-PASE 2014.

Find out more about the TJ100 and TJA100, as well as other tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 00:33:07 UTC
