Snap On : BetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects "Undervalued" and "Growth Potential" Stocks for August 2020 Issue

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Snap-On Inc. (NYSE: SNA) as its August 2020 "Stock to Study" and Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) as its August 2020 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"In the face of the current economic uncertainty, the Committee reminds our members as well as other smart investors about the importance of studying and selecting quality companies to invest in," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting. "The recent bankruptcy filings by Hertz and JCPenney are a prime example of the importance of this time-tested BetterInvesting principle."

Check BetterInvesting's August issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Snap-On and Comcast by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

