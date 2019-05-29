Log in
Snap On : Empower Yourself with Optional European Coverage in Latest Snap-on Software Upgrade

05/29/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact: Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Empower Yourself with Optional European Coverage in Latest Snap-on Software Upgrade

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, May 29, 2019 - With each new software upgrade, Snap-on® increases its optional European coverage to help automotive repair shops continue to be highly profitable. The coverage available in the latest upgradeincludes new and significantly enhanced general repair, collision and safety systems coverage for Alfa Romeo®, Audi®, BMW®, Fiat®, Jaguar®, Land Rover®, Mercedes-Benz®, Volkswagen® and Volvo®. Plus, Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platforms, such as APOLLO-D8, TRITON-D8 and ZEUS, see even more European coverage added every month.

European coverage highlights include 2018 model year updates, pre- and post-scan with vehicle system report capabilities, safety and advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS), new service resets and relearns, special functions for engine, body and instruments and so much more. Refer to the Vehicle Coverage Guideto review complete coverage details.

Understanding European cars can be complicated, so technicians need their diagnostic tools to be current, delivering clear and accurate information. With the newest European coverage offered, technicians get true Snap-on reliability, support and coverage so they don't have to turn a job away because they didn't have access to a specific vehicle system.

Shops, whether body, repair, glass replacement, used car dealerships or mobile diagnostic businesses, rely on Snap-on for the most comprehensive OEM-specific coverage. Snap-on provides innovative features and capabilities for hundreds of automotive and motorcycle systems from 49 manufacturers to overcome the toughest obstacles found in shops today.

To learn more about the optional European coverage available in Snap-on diagnostic software, visit https://diagnostics.snapon.com/softwareor talk to your Snap-on franchisee or other Snap- on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company- direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:38:04 UTC
