Snap On : Innovative Accessories Make John Bean V6200 Heavy Duty Wheel Aligner More Productive, Efficient

0
03/28/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Louise Burnett

To U.S. Publications Only

(501) 450-1502

louise.burnett@snapon.com

Innovative Accessories Make John Bean V6200

Heavy Duty Wheel Aligner More Productive, Efficient

Conway, AR - March 28, 2018 - Maximizing the performance of your John Bean® V6200 heavy duty wheel aligner just became easier with the introduction of two new productivity-enhancing accessories. The accessories are designed to add support for vehicles that have additional axel configurations and also to expand coverage to measure trailers where the truck and trailer combined are longer than the standard bay.

Featuring durable, lightweight aluminum construction that separates into three pieces for easy storage, the V6200 Trailer Barsits on a stand creating a stable environment for repeatable, accurate alignment readings. The extra set of all-aluminumwheel clampsare light weight and easily mounted to a wide range of wheels, supporting inside and outside clamping.

"Used in conjunction with our V6200 aligner, these innovative John Bean accessories help shops service a variety of heavy duty vehicles effectively and efficiently," said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. "By giving shops more options for alignment jobs on medium and heavy- duty trucks, as well as other vehicles like buses, semis and mobile cranes, the V6200 and its innovative accessories are a valuable addition to any shop, helping to increase productivity no matter the size of the bay or the heavy-duty vehicle serviced."

To learn more about the John Bean V6200Heavy Duty Wheel Aligner and other wheel service products, call 877-482-4866 or visit www.johnbean.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Equipment ● 501 450-1500 ● 309 Exchange Ave. ● Conway, AR. 72032 ● www.snaponequipment.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:45:17 UTC
