Snap On : Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session on Sept. 10

Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session on Sept. 10

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 - Join Snap-on® diagnostic experts for a livestream training session focusing on Intelligent Diagnostics on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Visit http://snapon.com/livestreamto join a live event or to set up an email reminder in advance of an upcoming event.

Technicians are encouraged to participate in the livestream training session to find out how the power of Snap-on's Intelligent Diagnostics can help them be more productive and efficient in the service bay. The event, which is free of charge, will include a question and answer session, and is suited for technicians that are interested in either learning more or currently own an Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platform.

With Intelligent Diagnostics, users don't have to be a master technician to perform like one. It saves time by guiding technicians directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. It also offers the extra assurances of SureTrack® expert information, "Smart Data" and quick access to functional tests and resets - within a highly intuitive user interface that's simple to learn and operate. With Intelligent Diagnostics, technicians have the confidence to tackle more challenges than ever before. Intelligent Diagnostics is available with ZEUS®, TRITON-D8®and APOLLO D8™.

To learn more information about Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics or livestream training, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.comor talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company- direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

