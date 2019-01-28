Snap On : Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Sessions

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact:

Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362 lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics

Livestream Training Sessions

Scheduled for Feb. 19 and March 20

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 - Join Snap-on® diagnostic experts for livestream training events focusing on Intelligent Diagnostics on Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Visit http://snapon.com/livestream to join a live event or to set up an email reminder in advance of the upcoming events.

"Snap-on introduced livestream training last year and it's back in 2019 by popular demand," said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. "Join us to find out how the power of Snap-on's Intelligent Diagnostics can help technicians be more productive and efficient in the service bay. These events will include question and answers sessions, and are suited for technicians that are interested in either learning more or currently own an Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platform."

With Intelligent Diagnostics, users don't have to be a master technician to perform like one. It saves time by guiding technicians directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. It also offers the extra assurances of SureTrack® expert information, "Smart Data" and quick access to functional tests and resets - within a highly intuitive user interface that's simple to learn and operate. With Intelligent Diagnostics, technicians have the confidence to tackle more challenges than ever before. Intelligent Diagnostics is available with ZEUS™ and APOLLO D8™.

To learn more information about Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics or livestream training, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069