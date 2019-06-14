Snap On : Join Snap-on for TRITON-D8 Livestream Training Sessions on June 20

NEWS RELEASE

Join Snap-on for TRITON-D8 Livestream

Training Sessions on June 20

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 14, 2019 - Join Snap-on® diagnostic experts for livestream training events focusing on its new TRITON-D8™ integrated diagnostic system with Intelligent Diagnostics on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The first session will take place at 1:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. CST/10:30 a.m. PST, while the second session will be held at 8:00 p.m. EST/ 7:00 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Visit http://snapon.com/livestreamto join an event or to set up an email reminder in advance.

The livestream events will include Q & A sessions to talk to the experts, and are suited for technicians that are interested in either learning more or currently own a TRITON-D8.

TRITON-D8 includes advanced features to save time, boost productivity and help technicians make more money by guiding them to the problem, while filtering out unnecessary steps. It also broadens their coverage and capabilities by quickly allowing them to verify component failures. It's the latest in the smartest, most intuitive diagnostic tools ever created.

TRITON-D8 completes the family of Intelligent Diagnostic products and provides a tool option that fits between APOLLO-D8™ and ZEUS™. Snap-on's broad line of Intelligent Diagnostics has products to suit the needs and budgets of all professional repair technicians.

To learn more information about TRITON-D8 or livestream training,

visit http://diagnostics.snapon.comor talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company- direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

