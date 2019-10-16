Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap On : Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus on Efficiency at Every Step of the Repair Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Jill Schafer

Mitchell 1 858-391-5000, x6207 Jill.Schafer@mitchell1.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus on

Efficiency at Every Step of the Repair Process

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 16 2019 - If you're attending the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), Nov. 5-7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, make sure your plans include a visit to the Mitchell 1 booth # 2471 to see the latest product enhancements and learn how the Mitchell 1 solutions work together for total shop efficiency.

"We are excited about all of the Mitchell 1 activities taking place at AAPEX this year and look forward to showing attendees the newest product enhancements for ProDemand, Manager SEand SocialCRM, as well as the Let's Tech presentation about intelligent wiring diagrams by Ben Johnson, our director of product management," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. "While at the booth, ask about special pricing on all Mitchell 1 products during AAPEX."

The theme in the Mitchell 1 booth this year is helping auto repair shops maximize efficiency at every step in the repair process. Demonstrations will focus on efficiency in the full repair cycle, starting with marketing solutions to bring customers through the door, greeting customers at the vehicle for a multipoint inspection, estimating the job, diagnosing and repairing the issue, and staying engaged with consumers throughout the process with text messaging and after the visit with thank-yous, reminders and reviews.

Special emphasis will be on the new Online Appointment Scheduling feature offered by the SocialCRM marketing service. This allows consumers to request an appointment with a few clicks on the shop's website and receive a confirmation - in most cases in real time. The request is automatically sent to the Manager SE shop management system, which alerts the shop that a new request has arrived. The shop then can review the request and accept or decline based upon availability.

The demonstrations, with prize giveaways at each, are scheduled for:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Other product enhancements Mitchell 1 will be demonstrating at the show include:

  • ProDemand "smart" wiring diagrams that speed up diagnostics with integration to 1Search Plus, component highlighting, enhanced navigation, highlighting across multiple pages and an improved show/hide view.
  • SocialCRM - Google Ads paid search advertising offers shops an opportunity to broaden their online presence, drive more traffic to their business and ultimately, increase revenue.

14145 Danielson St. Poway, CA 92064

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

The spotlight is on wiring diagrams on the AAPEX Let's Tech stage at the Sands Expo where Johnson will be giving a 20-minute Let's Tech presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. His topic is "Enhanced Wiring Diagrams and How They Will Help as Techs Encounter New Technologies on the Vehicles." More information is available on the AAPEX website.

Mitchell 1 is also looking forward to welcoming Michael Tevis of Tevis Auto Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the winner of its 2019 Mitchell 1 "Fabulous Las Vegas" sweepstakes." He won an all-expense paid trip for two to attend this year's Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) events, including AAPEX and the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in Poway, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete solution for OEM and real-world repair information and diagnostics. Manager SE is the industry standard for mechanical estimating and shop management information. The SocialCRM shop marketing service delivers automated marketing and customer engagement tools to help shop owners improve their bottom line profits. For the commercial trucking segment, TruckSeries provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks. Mitchell 1 is a recipient of the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence award and was recognized by Frost & Sullivan in 2018 with the North American Customer Value Leadership Award. For more information about Mitchell 1 products and services, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com. Follow Mitchell 1 on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutionsand https://twitter.com/Mitchell1.

# # #

14145 Danielson St. Poway, CA 92064

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 19:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP-ON
03:39pSNAP ON : Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus on Efficiency at Every Step of the R..
PU
10/14SNAP ON : Releases New PRO-LINK® Ultra Diagnostic Software for Light and Medium ..
PU
10/07SNAP ON : Get Simpler, Faster and Smarter Fixes with the New Snap-on Diagnostic ..
PU
10/03SNAP-ON INCORPORATED : to Webcast 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
09/20SNAP ON : releases new tools for more comfortable, efficient, effective work
PU
09/18SNAP-ON INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
09/17SNAP ON : Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems Co..
PU
09/12SNAP ON : to Present at CL King 2019 Best Ideas Conference
BU
09/11SNAP ON : Welding aluminum and steel made smoother with new Twin Torch Synergic ..
PU
09/10SNAP ON : reg; Approved by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles for Secure Vehicle Gateway ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 762 M
EBIT 2019 975 M
Net income 2019 689 M
Debt 2019 834 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 8 740 M
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 168,38  $
Last Close Price 158,30  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON8.95%8 740
ATLAS COPCO44.75%36 357
FANUC CORPORATION24.57%35 472
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES27.19%35 256
INGERSOLL-RAND27.21%28 035
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.73%23 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group