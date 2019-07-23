Log in
SNAP-ON (SNA)

Snap On : Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich 2019 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

07/23/2019 | 11:55am EDT

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Jill Schafer

Mitchell 1 858-391-5000, x6207 Jill.Schafer@mitchell1.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich

2019 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

POWAY, Calif. - July 23, 2019 - Jackson Dietrich from St. Charles, Illinois was named the 2019 Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student during the 46th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference held last week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one U.S. or Canadian student for outstanding achievement in automotive technology and auto shop repair scholastics. Dietrich received a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for himself and a guest to attend the NACAT conference.

"Mitchell 1 is proud to recognize Jackson Dietrich for his outstanding achievement and dedication to pursuing educational excellence in the automotive technology field," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. "With his drive and enthusiasm for auto diagnostics and repair, we know he will one day accomplish his dreams."

As a recent high school graduate, Dietrich will attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois in the fall of 2019, where he plans to study automotive technology. While at St. Charles East High School, Dietrich was a member of the auto club and served on its executive board, worked as an automotive technician at a local service center and achieved ASE Student Certification.

To be eligible for the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student scholarship, applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and must meet the following criteria: be nominated by his/her NACAT instructor, maintain a minimum overall 3.0 GPA, have plans to attend (or already be enrolled in) an accredited college or university, and be a U.S. or Canadian citizen.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in Poway, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete solution for OEM and real-world repair information and diagnostics. Manager SE is the industry standard for mechanical estimating and shop management information. The SocialCRM shop marketing service delivers automated marketing and customer engagement tools to help shop owners improve their bottom line profits. For the commercial trucking segment, TruckSeries provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks. Mitchell 1 is a recipient of the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence award and was recognized by Frost & Sullivan in 2018 with the North American Customer Value Leadership Award. For more information about Mitchell 1 products and services, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com. Follow Mitchell 1 on social media at www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutionsand www.twitter.com/Mitchell1.

# # #

14145 Danielson Street, Poway, CA 92064 (858) 391-5000

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 15:54:02 UTC
