Snap On : Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich 2019 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich

2019 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

POWAY, Calif. - July 23, 2019 - Jackson Dietrich from St. Charles, Illinois was named the 2019 Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student during the 46th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference held last week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one U.S. or Canadian student for outstanding achievement in automotive technology and auto shop repair scholastics. Dietrich received a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for himself and a guest to attend the NACAT conference.

"Mitchell 1 is proud to recognize Jackson Dietrich for his outstanding achievement and dedication to pursuing educational excellence in the automotive technology field," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. "With his drive and enthusiasm for auto diagnostics and repair, we know he will one day accomplish his dreams."

As a recent high school graduate, Dietrich will attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois in the fall of 2019, where he plans to study automotive technology. While at St. Charles East High School, Dietrich was a member of the auto club and served on its executive board, worked as an automotive technician at a local service center and achieved ASE Student Certification.

To be eligible for the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student scholarship, applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and must meet the following criteria: be nominated by his/her NACAT instructor, maintain a minimum overall 3.0 GPA, have plans to attend (or already be enrolled in) an accredited college or university, and be a U.S. or Canadian citizen.

