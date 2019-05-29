Log in
Snap On : Move Alignment Business in a New Direction with New John Bean V2380 Wheel Alignment System

0
05/29/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Louise Burnett

To U.S. Publications Only

(501) 450-1502

louise.burnett@snapon.com

Move Alignment Business in a New Direction with New John Bean V2380 Wheel Alignment System

Conway, AR - May 29, 2019 - Finding your way around any alignment problem just got simpler with the new John Bean® V2380 Wheel Alignment System, according to Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean.

"The new John Bean V2380 is a versatile aligner that features the latest XD target and camera system, while at the same time, offering the most intuitive, easy-to-operate,industry-leading software that John Bean has ever provided on an aligner," said Brown. "Shops that utilize the new V2380 will move their alignment business in a new, positive direction."

The John Bean V2380Wheel Alignment System is an advanced imaging alignment system that does not require extensive training or experience to operate. Key innovative features offer many distinct advantages, including:

  • Touchless AC400 wheel clamping system is uniquely designed to make no contact with the wheel. Fast and easy to use, clamping is accomplished with a single fast-action knob and no accessories are needed to accommodate the full range of tire sizes. In addition, the XD targets are lighter and take up less space than previous designs.
  • Wheels-offmode eases hard-to-reach adjustments
  • Integrated, fast audit check maximizes profitability
  • New user interface streamlines workflow for enhanced productivity and ensures that alignment repair information is always one click away

Other key features of the John Bean V2380 include high resolution cameras that produce accurate, live alignment readings and diagnostic data. The camera beam automatically follows as the vehicle is raised by tracking the targets and the video speed cameras constantly monitor the alignment and provide critical information to ensure the job is performed correctly.

Customers can find out more about the new John Bean V2380 Wheel Alignment System and other automotive wheel service and collision repair products by calling 877-482-4866 or visiting www.JohnBean.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on ● 501 450-1500 ● 309 Exchange Ave. ● Conway, AR. 72032 ● www.johnbean.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:38:04 UTC
