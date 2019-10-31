Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap On : New John Bean Tire Changers Combine Safety with High-Productivity, Time-Saving Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Louise Burnett

To U.S. Publications Only

(501) 450-1502

louise.burnett@snapon.com

New John Bean Tire Changers Combine

Safety with High-Productivity,Time-Saving Features

See New Innovative John Bean Equipment at SEMA Booth 10809

Conway, AR - Oct. 31, 2019 - The new John Bean® T7800 and T7700 tire changers with unique patented features offer shops the perfect combination of productivity, safety and performance.

"The new John Bean T7800 and T7700 tire changers were developed for superior functionality, providing safe operation for technicians and added protection for the wheels," said Leandro Camargo, product manager for John Bean. "These tire changers require less effort and have a superior set of tools that only touch the tire, never the rim, minimizing the risk of damage when working with standard, UHP and run flat tires."

Ideal for high volume shops, the John Bean T7700 is a leverless tire changer with a dynamic bead breaker system, intuitive control panel and the powerMONT tool that provides more flexibility in wheel clamping and reduces the possibility of wheel damage. The T7700 also features an integrated wheel lift to help reduce technician fatigue when handling heavy wheels and PROspeed that continuously controls torque and speed, providing safe operation for the tire and the highest rotation speed available on a commercial tire changer.

With all of the features of the T7700, the John Bean T7800 also has a unique collection of tools, including a lower bead camera viewer, on-floor bead breaker and QuickLok technology that improves shop productivity. It also carries an exclusive set of standard accessories, including a reverse mount wheel kit and light truck kit, allowing shops to service a wider range of wheels.

Customers can find out more about the new John Bean T7800 and T7700 tire changers and other automotive wheel service and collision repair products during the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 10809). For more information on John Bean products, call 877-482-4866 or visit www.JohnBean.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on ● 501 450-1500 ● 309 Exchange Ave. ● Conway, AR. 72032 ● www.johnbean.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 16:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP-ON
12:52pSNAP ON : New John Bean Tire Changers Combine Safety with High-Productivity, Tim..
PU
10/24SNAP ON : Mitchell1 Announces the Return of its "Thank You Thursdays" Facebook S..
PU
10/22SNAP ON : Introduces Prepaid Plans for Intelligent Diagnostics Tools
PU
10/22SNAP ON : to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/17SNAP ON : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
10/17SNAP-ON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17SNAP-ON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/17SNAP ON : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/16SNAP ON : Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus on Efficiency at Every Step of the R..
PU
10/14SNAP ON : Releases New PRO-LINK® Ultra Diagnostic Software for Light and Medium ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 741 M
EBIT 2019 963 M
Net income 2019 689 M
Debt 2019 914 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 9 043 M
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 170,00  $
Last Close Price 164,87  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON13.48%9 043
ATLAS COPCO AB61.47%41 237
FANUC CORPORATION33.41%37 797
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES26.93%35 183
INGERSOLL-RAND40.07%30 618
PARKER HANNIFIN30.05%24 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group