Snap On : New John Bean Tire Changers Combine Safety with High-Productivity, Time-Saving Features

New John Bean Tire Changers Combine

Safety with High-Productivity,Time-Saving Features

See New Innovative John Bean Equipment at SEMA Booth 10809

Conway, AR - Oct. 31, 2019 - The new John Bean® T7800 and T7700 tire changers with unique patented features offer shops the perfect combination of productivity, safety and performance.

"The new John Bean T7800 and T7700 tire changers were developed for superior functionality, providing safe operation for technicians and added protection for the wheels," said Leandro Camargo, product manager for John Bean. "These tire changers require less effort and have a superior set of tools that only touch the tire, never the rim, minimizing the risk of damage when working with standard, UHP and run flat tires."

Ideal for high volume shops, the John Bean T7700 is a leverless tire changer with a dynamic bead breaker system, intuitive control panel and the powerMONT™ tool that provides more flexibility in wheel clamping and reduces the possibility of wheel damage. The T7700 also features an integrated wheel lift to help reduce technician fatigue when handling heavy wheels and PROspeed™ that continuously controls torque and speed, providing safe operation for the tire and the highest rotation speed available on a commercial tire changer.

With all of the features of the T7700, the John Bean T7800 also has a unique collection of tools, including a lower bead camera viewer, on-floor bead breaker and QuickLok™ technology that improves shop productivity. It also carries an exclusive set of standard accessories, including a reverse mount wheel kit and light truck kit, allowing shops to service a wider range of wheels.

Customers can find out more about the new John Bean T7800 and T7700 tire changers and other automotive wheel service and collision repair products during the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 10809). For more information on John Bean products, call 877-482-4866 or visit www.JohnBean.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

