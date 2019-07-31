Snap On : Quick-changes made up to 80% faster with new Snap-on® Series Snap Ring Pliers

NEWS RELEASE For More Information, Contact: For Immediate Release Kristin Fitzgerald To U.S. Publications Only (262) 656-5257 kristin.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Quick-changes made up to 80% faster with new

Snap-on® Series Snap Ring Pliers

KENOSHA, Wis. (July 31, 2019) - Feel like your snap ring pliers are always in the wrong configuration for your current job? Stop wasting time in the bay twisting and turning them into the position you need with the new, patent-pending,push-button convertible design of the Snap-on® SRPCR Series Snap Ring Pliers. This latest Snap-on innovation offers speed and precision, allowing technicians to easily switch between internal and external rings up to 80% faster with the literal push of a button, while the longer 45º and 90º jaws allow for easier access to hard-to-reach retaining rings.

"These pliers can cut the time it takes to install and remove rings on transmission repairs, AC compression clutches, starter and turbo chargers in half," says Rik Hopper, a Snap-on product manager. "They are lighter and less bulky than competitor products and really accelerate aviation work on seating mechanisms, hydraulic and lighting systems. Techs can use them to more quickly power through heavy duty truck applications like installing and removing semi-floating rear axle bearings on the WARN M254 Dana 50/60 Hub Lock."

The wide cushion grip of the tool offers more comfort and control, while its cold-forged steel contains a higher alloy content that makes the pliers stronger and more durable. The tool features a natural steel finish with a protective clear coating to defend against corrosion. Technicians can feel confident their tools will be safely stored away with the complete SRPCR112 Master Kit, a molded case with foam inserts and the full available line of new snap ring pliers.

Customers can learn more about the new SRPCR Series snap ring pliers, and other tools, by contacting their Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll free 877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

