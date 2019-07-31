Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap On : Quick-changes made up to 80% faster with new Snap-on® Series Snap Ring Pliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Kristin Fitzgerald

To U.S. Publications Only

(262) 656-5257

kristin.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Quick-changes made up to 80% faster with new

Snap-on® Series Snap Ring Pliers

KENOSHA, Wis. (July 31, 2019) - Feel like your snap ring pliers are always in the wrong configuration for your current job? Stop wasting time in the bay twisting and turning them into the position you need with the new, patent-pending,push-button convertible design of the Snap-on® SRPCR Series Snap Ring Pliers. This latest Snap-on innovation offers speed and precision, allowing technicians to easily switch between internal and external rings up to 80% faster with the literal push of a button, while the longer 45º and 90º jaws allow for easier access to hard-to-reach retaining rings.

"These pliers can cut the time it takes to install and remove rings on transmission repairs, AC compression clutches, starter and turbo chargers in half," says Rik Hopper, a Snap-on product manager. "They are lighter and less bulky than competitor products and really accelerate aviation work on seating mechanisms, hydraulic and lighting systems. Techs can use them to more quickly power through heavy duty truck applications like installing and removing semi-floating rear axle bearings on the WARN M254 Dana 50/60 Hub Lock."

The wide cushion grip of the tool offers more comfort and control, while its cold-forged steel contains a higher alloy content that makes the pliers stronger and more durable. The tool features a natural steel finish with a protective clear coating to defend against corrosion. Technicians can feel confident their tools will be safely stored away with the complete SRPCR112 Master Kit, a molded case with foam inserts and the full available line of new snap ring pliers.

Customers can learn more about the new SRPCR Series snap ring pliers, and other tools, by contacting their Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll free 877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wis. with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.

# # #

2801 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 phone (262) 656-5200

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP-ON
01:30pSNAP ON : Quick-changes made up to 80% faster with new Snap-on® Series Snap Ring..
PU
10:45aSNAP ON : Seats Filling Fast for the Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop
PU
07/29SNAP ON : Adds TRITON-D8 Training Solutions Videos to Website
PU
07/23SNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich 2019 Automotive Technology Outstandi..
PU
07/18SNAP ON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/18SNAP-ON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18SNAP-ON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/18SNAP ON : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/17SNAP-ON SUMMER MAINTENANCE SERIES : Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks..
PU
07/17SNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Enhances Wiring Diagrams in Latest ProDemand Software Relea..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 758 M
EBIT 2019 976 M
Net income 2019 688 M
Debt 2019 835 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 8 602 M
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 168,86  $
Last Close Price 155,81  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON7.24%8 602
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.57%38 093
ATLAS COPCO40.29%36 209
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 209
FANUC CORP23.61%35 232
INGERSOLL-RAND38.77%30 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group