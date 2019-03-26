Snap On : Updated Snap-on sanders can help prepare shops for repairs resulting from turbulent spring weather

NEWS RELEASE For More Information, Contact: For Immediate Release Kristin Fitzgerald To U.S. Publications Only (262) 656-5257 kristin.l.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Updated Snap-on sanders can help prepare shops for repairs

resulting from turbulent spring weather

KENOSHA, Wis. (March 26, 2019) - Snap-on recently re-configured its line of orbital sanders to be more comfortable to use and longer-lasting, just in time for repairs from spring's damaging rain and hail. Technicians will feel the ease of reduced vibration from the heavy-duty front spindle, balanced crank mechanism and soft, multi-position grip. Even while operating at .25 HP, these sanders glide smoothly across a variety of surfaces, including painted and meal applications, with minimal vibration, offering users better performance and extended tool life. The fresh, ergonomic s-curved levers are sculpted to better fit in any sized left or right hand and reduce technician fatigue.

"These sanders offer such balance and control that it feels like you're doing the work by hand but with an added 12,000 RPM," says Steven Schwabe, a Snap-on product manager. "Most other sanders on the market have uncomfortable one-size-fits-some grips, or multiple grips, that can slow down your work. The squeeze comfort grip on these Snap-on sanders is actually a separate piece of rubber that can be turned to the best position to fit a tech's left or right hand, and a host of interior notch settings means the grip stays secure."

Offered in both three-inch (PSOF4325) and six-inch (PSOF4625) lengths in a 3/32" finishing pattern, and in five-inch (PSO4525) and six-inch (PSO4625) lengths in a 3/16" pattern, each sander's field- serviceable motor is sealed with a patented O-ring and bearing shield to keep dust and debris from entering critical components. A multi-position regulator makes it easy to dial in the precise speed for each application, and Kevlar® vanes help reduce moisture and oil on the work area.

The sanders come in Snap-on signature red, and the PSOF4325, PSO4625 and PSOF4625 also come in green, orange and high-visibility yellow to match any technician's color preference. They have a one-year warranty and are field serviceable.

Customers can learn more about these re-designed orbital sanders, and other tools, by contacting their Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll free 877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

