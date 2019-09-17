Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap on : Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems Coverage (ADAS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact: Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced

Drivers Assistance Systems Coverage (ADAS)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 - Since the time when OEMs began to integrate Safety and Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems (ADAS), Snap-on® has offered the most comprehensive coverage in the market for both component testing and recalibration of critical systems.

ADAS, commonly referred to as drivers' aids or safety systems, are designed to create a better driving experience by helping drivers navigate challenges as well as protect themselves and others from harmful actions and collisions. These systems include lane departure warning, collision warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control, automatic braking, automatic parking, blind spot detection and more.

ADAS became mainstream in late model vehicles and more will be added in the future, especially with autonomous car development. Both collision and general repair shops regularly perform jobs such as windshield replacement, body work and wheel alignments to everyday component failure replacement - all of these jobs now require a recalibration of those systems to get the vehicle back on the road safely.

Snap-on coverage provides support for each recalibration type:

  • Initialization (requires diagnostic tool only) - an operation where the scan tool communicates directly with the vehicle to complete the recalibration.
  • Static (requires diagnostic tool and manufacturer makes' targets) - Asian and European vehicles often need static recalibration, which requires shops to set up targets. The vehicle uses the targets with assistance from the scan tool to complete recalibration.
  • Dynamic (requires diagnostic tool only and the ability to drive the vehicle) - this is where a vehicle recalibrates itself using roadside markers while technicians physically drive a vehicle, following instructions on a scan tool. This is the most common for American-made vehicles.

ADAS coverage recently added by Snap-on:

  • Recalibrations for airbag, intelligent cruise control, collision mitigation, electronic parking brake,
    head up display, lane departure° warning, occupant classification, parking assist, radar sensor, surround view mirror, 360 degree camera and more, across Alfa Romeo®, Buick®, Cadillac®, Chevrolet®, Chrysler®, Dodge®, Fiat®, Ford®, Hyundai®, Infiniti®, Jaguar®, Jeep®, Kia®, Land Rover®, Lexus®, Lincoln®, Nissan®, Subaru®, Toyota® and Volvo®.
  • New components and tests for adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, blind spot detection radar, blind spot warning system, collision mitigation, electronic parking brake, forward collision warning system unit, front and rear camera, lane departure warning, object detection, parking assist, rain sensors, steering angle sensor and more across Acura®, Audi®, BMW®, Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC®, Honda®, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda®, Mercedes-Benz®, Mercury®, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen®.

Shops that want to compete in today's technology-advanced repair environment need comprehensive ADAS coverage and more to responsibly finish the job.

For more information about the latest ADAS software coverage and support, such as pre- and post-scan vehicle system reports and customer communication features using the Snap-on Cloud, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/software.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To learn more about any of Snap-on's diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP-ON
02:57pSNAP ON : Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems Co..
PU
09/12SNAP ON : to Present at CL King 2019 Best Ideas Conference
BU
09/11SNAP ON : Welding aluminum and steel made smoother with new Twin Torch Synergic ..
PU
09/10SNAP ON : reg; Approved by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles for Secure Vehicle Gateway ..
PU
09/03SNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Announces the Return of the Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes
PU
08/20SNAP ON : Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session o..
PU
08/19SNAP-ON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13SNAP ON : Alignment Jobs Just Got Easier with New Hofmann geoliner 678
PU
08/09SNAP-ON SUMMER MAINTENANCE SERIES : Cut A/C service time and strain on shop reso..
PU
08/08SNAP-ON INCORPORATED : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 768 M
EBIT 2019 975 M
Net income 2019 691 M
Debt 2019 835 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 8 947 M
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 168,50  $
Last Close Price 162,05  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON11.81%8 947
ATLAS COPCO50.64%38 269
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.85%37 101
FANUC CORP26.53%36 274
INGERSOLL-RAND35.84%29 939
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.72%23 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group