Snap on : Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems Coverage (ADAS)
0
09/17/2019 | 02:57pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release
To U.S. Publications Only
For more information, contact: Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362
lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com
Snap-on Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced
Drivers Assistance Systems Coverage (ADAS)
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 - Since the time when OEMs began to integrate Safety and Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems (ADAS), Snap-on® has offered the most comprehensive coverage in the market for both component testing and recalibration of critical systems.
ADAS, commonly referred to as drivers' aids or safety systems, are designed to create a better driving experience by helping drivers navigate challenges as well as protect themselves and others from harmful actions and collisions. These systems include lane departure warning, collision warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control, automatic braking, automatic parking, blind spot detection and more.
ADAS became mainstream in late model vehicles and more will be added in the future, especially with autonomous car development. Both collision and general repair shops regularly perform jobs such as windshield replacement, body work and wheel alignments to everyday component failure replacement - all of these jobs now require a recalibration of those systems to get the vehicle back on the road safely.
Snap-on coverage provides support for each recalibration type:
Initialization (requires diagnostic tool only) - an operation where the scan tool communicates directly with the vehicle to complete the recalibration.
Static (requires diagnostic tool and manufacturer makes' targets) - Asian and European vehicles often need static recalibration, which requires shops to set up targets. The vehicle uses the targets with assistance from the scan tool to complete recalibration.
Dynamic (requires diagnostic tool only and the ability to drive the vehicle) - this is where a vehicle recalibrates itself using roadside markers while technicians physically drive a vehicle, following instructions on a scan tool. This is the most common for American-made vehicles.
ADAS coverage recently added by Snap-on:
Recalibrations for airbag, intelligent cruise control, collision mitigation, electronic parking brake,
head up display, lane departure° warning, occupant classification, parking assist, radar sensor, surround view mirror, 360 degree camera and more, across Alfa Romeo®, Buick®, Cadillac®, Chevrolet®, Chrysler®, Dodge®, Fiat®, Ford®, Hyundai®, Infiniti®, Jaguar®, Jeep®, Kia®, Land Rover®, Lexus®, Lincoln®, Nissan®, Subaru®, Toyota® and Volvo®.
New components and tests for adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, blind spot detection radar, blind spot warning system, collision mitigation, electronic parking brake, forward collision warning system unit, front and rear camera, lane departure warning, object detection, parking assist, rain sensors, steering angle sensor and more across Acura®, Audi®, BMW®, Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC®, Honda®, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda®, Mercedes-Benz®, Mercury®, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen®.
Shops that want to compete in today's technology-advanced repair environment need comprehensive ADAS coverage and more to responsibly finish the job.
For more information about the latest ADAS software coverage and support, such as pre- and post-scan vehicle system reports and customer communication features using the Snap-on Cloud, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/software.
About Snap-on Diagnostics:
Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To learn more about any of Snap-on's diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.
Snap On Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:56:03 UTC