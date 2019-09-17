NEWS RELEASE

Snap-on Continues to Grow Award-Winning Advanced

Drivers Assistance Systems Coverage (ADAS)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 - Since the time when OEMs began to integrate Safety and Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems (ADAS), Snap-on® has offered the most comprehensive coverage in the market for both component testing and recalibration of critical systems.

ADAS, commonly referred to as drivers' aids or safety systems, are designed to create a better driving experience by helping drivers navigate challenges as well as protect themselves and others from harmful actions and collisions. These systems include lane departure warning, collision warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control, automatic braking, automatic parking, blind spot detection and more.

ADAS became mainstream in late model vehicles and more will be added in the future, especially with autonomous car development. Both collision and general repair shops regularly perform jobs such as windshield replacement, body work and wheel alignments to everyday component failure replacement - all of these jobs now require a recalibration of those systems to get the vehicle back on the road safely.

Snap-on coverage provides support for each recalibration type:

Initialization (requires diagnostic tool only) - an operation where the scan tool communicates directly with the vehicle to complete the recalibration.

Static (requires diagnostic tool and manufacturer makes' targets) - Asian and European vehicles often need static recalibration, which requires shops to set up targets. The vehicle uses the targets with assistance from the scan tool to complete recalibration.

Dynamic (requires diagnostic tool only and the ability to drive the vehicle) - this is where a vehicle recalibrates itself using roadside markers while technicians physically drive a vehicle, following instructions on a scan tool. This is the most common for American-made vehicles.

ADAS coverage recently added by Snap-on: