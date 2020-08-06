Log in
Snap on : Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) board of directors declared today a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.08 per share payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2020. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 298 M - -
Net income 2020 500 M - -
Net Debt 2020 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 8 070 M 8 070 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 148,16 $
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON-12.54%8 070
ATLAS COPCO AB5.57%53 208
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.86%45 572
FANUC CORPORATION-10.01%33 949
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-5.09%25 118
SANDVIK AB-7.23%24 569
