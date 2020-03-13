NEWS RELEASE For More Information, Contact: For Immediate Release Kristin Fitzgerald To U.S. Publications Only (262) 656-5257 kristin.l.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Snap-on Introduces PRO-LINK® Edge

Heavy-Duty Diagnostics for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (March 13, 2020) - The new EEHD189090 PRO-LINK® Edge from Snap-on provides heavy-duty technicians the speed and efficiency required to stay competitive in today's commercial vehicle industry. The new PRO-LINK® Edge handheld diagnostic scan tool provides access to thousands of OEM tests, maintenance routines and programmable parameters all with an intuitive graphic user interface 10.1 inch Day-light Capacitive Touchscreen.

It includes enhanced diagnostic capabilities for major systems on commercial vehicles including engines, transmissions, brakes, body and chassis, even instrument clusters. Proprietary OEM faults and data come standard, eliminating the need to cross reference generic codes to OEM codes.

A wide range of coverage for the systems used by major OEMs are available including:

Freightliner ®

International ®

Volvo ®

Mack ®

Paccar ®

Kenworth ®

Peterbilt ®

In addition, new protocols are featured extending coverage to RAM® ProMaster and GM® body control modules.

The EEHD189090 introduces the new vehicle history feature that gives technicians a cumulative, diagnostic session history for every vehicle the tool has scanned. An added bonus is remote access capability with a direct line to the Snap-onheavy-duty technical support team making this a favorite among technicians. For even more support, an optional PRO-LINK® Edge Repair-Connect® subscription gives repair shops the ability to review and download maintenance information, wiring diagrams, specifications, digital photos and more.

Find out more about the EEHD189090 PRO-LINK® Edge, as well as other tools and products by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll-free877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks.

