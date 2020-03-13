Log in
03/13/2020

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Kristin Fitzgerald

To U.S. Publications Only

(262) 656-5257

kristin.l.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Snap-on Introduces PRO-LINK® Edge

Heavy-Duty Diagnostics for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (March 13, 2020) - The new EEHD189090 PRO-LINK® Edge from Snap-on provides heavy-duty technicians the speed and efficiency required to stay competitive in today's commercial vehicle industry. The new PRO-LINK® Edge handheld diagnostic scan tool provides access to thousands of OEM tests, maintenance routines and programmable parameters all with an intuitive graphic user interface 10.1 inch Day-light Capacitive Touchscreen.

It includes enhanced diagnostic capabilities for major systems on commercial vehicles including engines, transmissions, brakes, body and chassis, even instrument clusters. Proprietary OEM faults and data come standard, eliminating the need to cross reference generic codes to OEM codes.

A wide range of coverage for the systems used by major OEMs are available including:

  • Freightliner®
  • International®
  • Volvo®
  • Mack®
  • Paccar®
  • Kenworth®
  • Peterbilt®

In addition, new protocols are featured extending coverage to RAM® ProMaster and GM® body control modules.

The EEHD189090 introduces the new vehicle history feature that gives technicians a cumulative, diagnostic session history for every vehicle the tool has scanned. An added bonus is remote access capability with a direct line to the Snap-onheavy-duty technical support team making this a favorite among technicians. For even more support, an optional PRO-LINK® Edge Repair-Connect® subscription gives repair shops the ability to review and download maintenance information, wiring diagrams, specifications, digital photos and more.

Find out more about the EEHD189090 PRO-LINK® Edge, as well as other tools and products by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll-free877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise



companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.

# # #



Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 18:44:08 UTC
