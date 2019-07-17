Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap-on Summer Maintenance Series: Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks through warm summer months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:55am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Kristin Fitzgerald

To U.S. Publications Only

(262) 656-5257

kristin.l.fitzgerald@snapon.com

Snap-on Summer Maintenance Series:

Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks through warm summer months

KENOSHA, Wis. (July 17, 2019) - Well-balanced and maintained wheels improve safety, reduce tire failure risk, enhance a vehicle's ride, increase tire life, and help customers get more miles to the gallon. To keep shops and customers rolling through the hot summer months, here are four tools from Snap-on to speed and ease the work to keep your customers safe.

  1. The Snap-on® EEWB334A Motorized Wheel Balancer with Video Touchscreen is one of the easiest to use balancers on the market and the ideal choice for high-volume shops, thanks to its improved user interface and low cycle times. The touchscreen makes data entry fast and provides easy-to-read measurement results, while the unit features both static and dynamic balancing modes. Enhanced graphics and LED back wheel lighting keep the job in focus, while a laser pinpoints the exact location for accurate weight placement. Techs save time with the SAPE arm that configures the correct mode based on wheel placement, and rim width is automatically calculated by a sonar sensor. Check out the video here.
  2. Snap-onintroduced the EEWH331A Heavy-DutyTilt Back Tire Changer as its most user-friendly and versatile model. It features a unique, tilt-back tower to speed setup and accommodate 16" rim clearances. The EEWH331A handles larger tire and wheel assemblies for faster, safer, and varied tire changes, increasing capacity over previous models. The comprehensive plastic protection package helps prevent accidental rim damage, and the Pneumatic Bead Assist arm is key in mounting and dismounting difficult tires safely, and provides additional capability when servicing low- profile tires with stiff sidewalls. Integrated bead seating jets in the clamping jaws and a surge tank force additional air into tires during inflation to speed turnaround times and the high-torque turntable motor minimizes turntable stalling. Check out the video here.
  3. The TPMS4 Tire Pressure Sensor System Tool Kit is an all-in-one tool for multiple vehicle applications and comes standard with software to determine if sensor replacement is needed, program aftermarket sensors and has vehicle-specific relearn procedures for quick lookups after sensor replacement or tire rotation. The TPMS4 simply needs to be held near each tire's sensor to instantly diagnose any issues. The tool also tests tire pressure monitoring sensors, captures sensor data and works with other Snap-on® diagnostic platforms to relearn tire pressure monitoring systems. Easy-to-update, use and recharge, the TPMS4 has a 2.8" full color VGA screen and is bright enough to see even in full sun.
  4. Exact torque is critical in tire service excellence. The innovative Snap-on® TQFR250E 1/2" Drive TQ Series Flex-HeadTorque Wrench is the proven standard in wrench design that provides consistently accurate readings and rugged, trouble-free performance. A unique steel split-beam measuring element eliminates the heavy coil spring used in conventional click-type wrenches and the need to "wind down" after use. The durable, sealed 36-tooth ratchet head can be flexed up to 15º to clear obstructions and avoid accidental abrasions and scratches, hand injuries, and keep dirt

2801 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 phone (262) 656-5200

and debris out. Setting the desired torque is a fast rotation of the micrometer-style adjustment knob, and a thumb guard prevents accidentally changing the setting. The bi-mold composite grip makes it more comfortable to use over long days of tire service in the shop, and its custom, blow-molded case is ideal for storage at the end of the day.

Find out more about these and other tool solutions to reduce tire safety risks, as well as other tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll-free877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).

About Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.

# # #

2801 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 phone (262) 656-5200

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP-ON
11:55aSNAP-ON SUMMER MAINTENANCE SERIES : Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks..
PU
11:20aSNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Enhances Wiring Diagrams in Latest ProDemand Software Relea..
PU
07/09SNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Adds Parts Lookup Feature to ProDemand®
PU
07/08SNAP ON : New John Bean® T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer Combines Speed, Versatili..
PU
07/08SNAP ON : New tools from Snap-on make work more efficient and effective
PU
07/03SNAP-ON INCORPORATED : to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
07/02SNAP ON : rolls out TPMS4 Software License
PU
06/24NEW JOSAM CAB TOWER : Versatile Solutions for Heavy, High-Reach Body Repair
PU
06/19SNAP ON : New Snap-on Classic Roll Cab takes technicians to new heights with mor..
PU
06/19SNAP ON : Registration Open for Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop in Scottsdal..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 781 M
EBIT 2019 990 M
Net income 2019 692 M
Debt 2019 811 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 8 867 M
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 170,71  $
Last Close Price 160,04  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON9.00%8 671
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES43.09%39 499
FANUC CORP17.73%34 888
ATLAS COPCO35.49%34 863
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%34 863
INGERSOLL-RAND40.45%30 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About