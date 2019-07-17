Snap-on Summer Maintenance Series: Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks through warm summer months
Snap-on Summer Maintenance Series:
Tools to safely manage customers' tire risks through warm summer months
KENOSHA, Wis. (July 17, 2019) - Well-balanced and maintained wheels improve safety, reduce tire failure risk, enhance a vehicle's ride, increase tire life, and help customers get more miles to the gallon. To keep shops and customers rolling through the hot summer months, here are four tools from Snap-on to speed and ease the work to keep your customers safe.
The Snap-on®EEWB334A Motorized Wheel Balancer with Video Touchscreen is one of the easiest to use balancers on the market and the ideal choice for high-volume shops, thanks to its improved user interface and low cycle times. The touchscreen makes data entry fast and provides easy-to-read measurement results, while the unit features both static and dynamic balancing modes. Enhanced graphics and LED back wheel lighting keep the job in focus, while a laser pinpoints the exact location for accurate weight placement. Techs save time with the SAPE arm that configures the correct mode based on wheel placement, and rim width is automatically calculated by a sonar sensor. Check out the video here.
Snap-onintroduced the EEWH331AHeavy-DutyTilt Back Tire Changer as its most user-friendly and versatile model. It features a unique, tilt-back tower to speed setup and accommodate 16" rim clearances. The EEWH331A handles larger tire and wheel assemblies for faster, safer, and varied tire changes, increasing capacity over previous models. The comprehensive plastic protection package helps prevent accidental rim damage, and the Pneumatic Bead Assist arm is key in mounting and dismounting difficult tires safely, and provides additional capability when servicing low- profile tires with stiff sidewalls. Integrated bead seating jets in the clamping jaws and a surge tank force additional air into tires during inflation to speed turnaround times and the high-torque turntable motor minimizes turntable stalling. Check out the video here.
TheTPMS4 Tire Pressure Sensor System Tool Kit is an all-in-one tool for multiple vehicle applications and comes standard with software to determine if sensor replacement is needed, program aftermarket sensors and has vehicle-specific relearn procedures for quick lookups after sensor replacement or tire rotation. The TPMS4 simply needs to be held near each tire's sensor to instantly diagnose any issues. The tool also tests tire pressure monitoring sensors, captures sensor data and works with other Snap-on® diagnostic platforms to relearn tire pressure monitoring systems. Easy-to-update, use and recharge, the TPMS4 has a 2.8" full color VGA screen and is bright enough to see even in full sun.
Exact torque is critical in tire service excellence. The innovative Snap-on®TQFR250E 1/2" Drive TQ SeriesFlex-HeadTorque Wrench is the proven standard in wrench design that provides consistently accurate readings and rugged, trouble-free performance. A unique steel split-beam measuring element eliminates the heavy coil spring used in conventional click-type wrenches and the need to "wind down" after use. The durable, sealed 36-tooth ratchet head can be flexed up to 15º to clear obstructions and avoid accidental abrasions and scratches, hand injuries, and keep dirt
and debris out. Setting the desired torque is a fast rotation of the micrometer-style adjustment knob, and a thumb guard prevents accidentally changing the setting. The bi-mold composite grip makes it more comfortable to use over long days of tire service in the shop, and its custom, blow-molded case is ideal for storage at the end of the day.
Find out more about these and other tool solutions to reduce tire safety risks, as well as other tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.comor calling toll-free877-SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).
About Snap-on Tools
Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.
