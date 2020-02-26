Snap on : introduces new pliers for the pros

|
Snap-on introduces new pliers for pros
These pliers address F.O.D. concerns while providing technicians with
accessibility and precision
KENOSHA, Wis. (Feb. 26, 2020) - Sturdy, precision pliers are a staple in any professional technician's toolbox and can ensure peak performance day-in and day-out.
Snap-on® P-SeriesCutting Pliers - These P-Series "A" Revision Cutting Pliers feature added staked screw design to relieve foreign object damage concerns. P-Series pliers make work easier for techs with an internal torsion spring that returns the pliers to the open position and keeps them grip-friendly and ready to work. Because the plier joints are precision-ground, opening and closing friction is reduced and the tools operate smoothly without lubrication. The tool frames are heat- treated and made with a hot-forged technology that aligns the grain structure of the proprietary alloyed steel to follow the profile of the shanks. A cut above competitors, these pliers stay sharp through 200,000 cycles. The series includes:
P86145A End Cutting Pliers for work in difficult spaces
P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with an oval head to virtually eliminate painful edges on wire bundles and other components that are secured by plastic and cable ties
P88145RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that have a tapered, relieved head for greater work area access
P88145A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with a tapered head to reach tight spaces
P88150RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that are designed to make work in confined spaces easier
Snap-on® P-Series5" Needle Nose Holding Pliers - Like other tools in the P-Seriesline-up, these needle nose pliers are made of ball-bearing-grade steel to be tough and impact-resistant. All needle nose pliers in the series are engineered with precise serrations to ensure a confident grip. And, the staking of the screw threads prevents backing out during use. Holding pliers series tools come in three colors and include:
P90050A Round Nose Pliers for handling and bending wire
P93050A Flat Nose Pliers designed to work with delicate, small parts
P91045A and P91055A Snipe Nose Pliers engineered to grip small components
P913555A and P92650A Needle Nose Pliers have bent tips to handle small parts in tight places
P92050A and P92055A Needle Nose Pliers work well in confined spaces
Snap-on® PLP300A 3 pc Precision Pliers Set - Featuring the P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers, 991045A Snipe Nose Pliers, and the P92055A Needle Nose Pliers, this best-of set comes in a convenient dust-reducing pouch and in technicians' choice of three colors: red, green and orange. Designed as a go-to package, each tool in this set was specially selected by Snap-on product management to help technicians complete their most frequent jobs with ease.
Snap-on®PWCS7786 2 pc Flush Cutter and Stripper/Crimper Pliers Set - The wire cutter and crimper components on the PWCS7ACF are in front of the pivot, which makes them the go-to option when working in tight places. There is also an additional second cutter on the inner handle surface.
The 786CF flush cut jaws are diagonal in design and provide clean cuts across a full range of cable tie sizes virtually eliminating painful edges on wire bundles and other components that are secured by cable ties. The cushioned plastisol handles come in two colors and make the durable, higher- alloy steel handles underneath comfortable to leverage and use throughout the day. These pliers have a compact design that works well for under-dash jobs and inside electrical service enclosures.
To find out more about these pliers for pros and other Snap-on® tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit www.snapon.comor call toll-free 877- SNAPON-4(877-762-7664).
About Snap-on Tools
Snap-on Tools is a subsidiary of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on Tools is one of the largest non-food franchise companies in the world, selling its products and services through franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Snap-on Incorporated, which was founded in 1920, is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with operations throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.snapon.com.
