Snap on : introduces new pliers for the pros

Snap-on introduces new pliers for pros

These pliers address F.O.D. concerns while providing technicians with

accessibility and precision

KENOSHA, Wis. (Feb. 26, 2020) - Sturdy, precision pliers are a staple in any professional technician's toolbox and can ensure peak performance day-in and day-out.

Snap-on® P-SeriesCutting Pliers - These P-Series "A" Revision Cutting Pliers feature added staked screw design to relieve foreign object damage concerns. P-Series pliers make work easier for techs with an internal torsion spring that returns the pliers to the open position and keeps them grip-friendly and ready to work. Because the plier joints are precision-ground, opening and closing friction is reduced and the tools operate smoothly without lubrication. The tool frames are heat- treated and made with a hot-forged technology that aligns the grain structure of the proprietary alloyed steel to follow the profile of the shanks. A cut above competitors, these pliers stay sharp through 200,000 cycles. The series includes:

P86145A End Cutting Pliers for work in difficult spaces

P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with an oval head to virtually eliminate painful edges on wire bundles and other components that are secured by plastic and cable ties

P88145RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that have a tapered, relieved head for greater work area access

P88145A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with a tapered head to reach tight spaces

P88150RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that are designed to make work in confined spaces easier

Snap-on® P-Series5" Needle Nose Holding Pliers - Like other tools in the P-Seriesline-up, these needle nose pliers are made of ball-bearing-grade steel to be tough and impact-resistant. All needle nose pliers in the series are engineered with precise serrations to ensure a confident grip. And, the staking of the screw threads prevents backing out during use. Holding pliers series tools come in three colors and include:

P90050A Round Nose Pliers for handling and bending wire

P93050A Flat Nose Pliers designed to work with delicate, small parts

P91045A and P91055A Snipe Nose Pliers engineered to grip small components

P913555A and P92650A Needle Nose Pliers have bent tips to handle small parts in tight places

P92050A and P92055A Needle Nose Pliers work well in confined spaces

Snap-on® PLP300A 3 pc Precision Pliers Set - Featuring the P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers, 991045A Snipe Nose Pliers, and the P92055A Needle Nose Pliers, this best-of set comes in a convenient dust-reducing pouch and in technicians' choice of three colors: red, green and orange. Designed as a go-to package, each tool in this set was specially selected by Snap-on product management to help technicians complete their most frequent jobs with ease.

Snap-on®PWCS7786 2 pc Flush Cutter and Stripper/Crimper Pliers Set - The wire cutter and crimper components on the PWCS7ACF are in front of the pivot, which makes them the go-to option when working in tight places. There is also an additional second cutter on the inner handle surface.

