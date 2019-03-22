Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Snc-Lavalin Group Inc    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC

(SNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China stops buying Canada canola as bilateral ties worsen: trade group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canola seeds are seen after they have been harvested on Barry Lang's farm near Beiseker

OTTAWA/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed and the purchases are not expected to resume anytime soon, according to the Canola Council of Canada, as tensions between Ottawa and Beijing reach new highs.

Canada and China are locked in a dispute over trade and telecoms technology that has mushroomed since police in Vancouver arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant in December. She is awaiting an extradition hearing.

China said this month it had suspended the clearance of canola imports from Richardson International, Canada's largest exporter of canola to China. Canada's Canola Council, an industry group, said late on Thursday that all Chinese purchases of Canadian canola had stopped.

China's foreign ministry has said it had discovered pests in canola imports from Canada. Richardson International said its canola met regulatory requirements.

"While there was some initial optimism that Chinese concerns with canola trade could be resolved quickly, technical discussions to date have not indicated an immediate resolution is possible," the Canola Council said in a statement.

"Canola seed exporters report that Chinese importers are unwilling to purchase Canadian canola seed at this time," it added, but did not give a reason for the move.

China has been a major market for Canadian canola, accounting for approximately 40 percent of all of the country's canola seed, oil and meal exports, the council said.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau on Friday said plant health experts from Canada and China had discussed the matter this week and exchanged initial technical information.

"Officials from both countries will continue to engage in order to find a science-based solution to this issue as quickly as possible," Katie Hawkins said in an email, adding Canada was confident the shipments met China's import requirements.

Diplomats and China experts say they expect Beijing to ramp up the pressure on Canada as Meng's extradition hearing gets underway later this year.

The development is another headache for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has been under pressure since February in a political crisis that threatens the government’s chances of re-election in October.

Trudeau has denied that he or his officials interfered in the judicial system amid allegations that top officials leaned on his former justice minister to help ensure a major construction company avoided a corruption trial.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Tom Brown)

By David Ljunggren and Mark Weinraub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
01:18pCHINA STOPS BUYING CANADA CANOLA AS : trade group
RE
11:46aNEWSALERT : Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details on SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
09:52aSNC LAVALIN : KPCC trashes CPM charge on Congress-BJP unholy nexus
AQ
07:31aBALONEY METER : Was the budget a political prop for the scandal-plagued Liberals..
AQ
12:56aSNC LAVALIN : As MPs pull all-nighter, Philpott breathes fresh life into SNC-Lav..
AQ
03/21SNC LAVALIN : A timeline of events in the SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
03/21SNC LAVALIN : In the news today, March 21
AQ
03/21SNC LAVALIN : MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shut down of Wilson..
AQ
03/20SNC LAVALIN : Canada's Trudeau under pressure as MP quits, budget criticized
RE
03/20SNC LAVALIN : Liberals' comfort level with ex-ministers in caucus to be tested i..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 9 922 M
EBIT 2019 795 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 3 272 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 14,72
P/E ratio 2020 12,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 6 118 M
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alexander Bruce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Lynch Chairman
Ian Edwards Chief Operating Officer
Sylvain Girard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric D. Siegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-24.11%4 576
VINCI19.52%58 614
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION9.30%39 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.64%28 001
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.38%26 970
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.87%24 503
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.