Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Snc-Lavalin Group Inc    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC

(SNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SNC Lavalin : confirms Codelco's decision to terminate its Mining & Metallurgy contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) announces that Codelco, its client on its Mining & Metallurgy project indicated in the February 11th, 2019 and January 28th, 2019 press releases has terminated its contract with SNC-Lavalin and initiated a drawdown on its approximately US$42M in bank guarantees.

We are appalled and surprised by the decision taken by Codelco today. We had reached an agreement in good faith on February 1st, 2019 regarding the full completion of the project and a process for a fast track dispute resolution of previously announced unresolved issues through accelerated arbitration. As we are nearing the end of the project completion, the client's actions will put the completion and commissioning date, as stated in good faith by SNC-Lavalin last week, further at risk. We believe that this termination is unwarranted and in breach of good faith agreements reached by the Parties. It should be noted that Codelco has reached this decision after SNC-Lavalin openly informed Codelco of the status of the execution of the works, as requested by Codelco, which showed delays caused by site conditions that were the responsibility of Codelco, and the poor and unjustified acts by the main construction subcontractors.

Effective immediately, we are demobilizing the job site and are assessing the legal and financial impact of Codelco's decision and preparing the dispute resolution actions to recover as much as possible of the previously announced losses that are due directly to our client and to poor sub-contractor performance. Further details will be provided during the Company's next earnings conference call and webcast.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees are proud to build what matters. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients across oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure, clean power, nuclear and EDPM (engineering, design and project management). On July 3, 2017, SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins, one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, which has been integrated into our sectors. www.snclavalin.com

- 30 -

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
08:15pSNC LAVALIN : confirms Codelco's decision to terminate its Mining & Metallurgy c..
PU
07:49pSNC LAVALIN : confirms Codelco's decision to terminate its Mining & Metallurgy c..
AQ
05:47pSNC LAVALIN : backtracks on CEO's comments surrounding potential job losses
AQ
02:15pSNC LAVALIN : Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould's conservative pick f..
AQ
01:06pSNC LAVALIN : Trudeau says he had "cordial" conversation with Jody Wilson-Raybou..
AQ
03/23SNC LAVALIN : Corruption scandal linked to Trudeau gets fresh twist with stateme..
AQ
03/23SNC LAVALIN : Corruption scandal linked to Trudeau gets fresh twist with stateme..
AQ
03/22SNC LAVALIN : Canada's SNC Lavalin eyes ways to protect business amid political ..
RE
03/22NEWSALERT : Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details on SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
03/22SNC LAVALIN : KPCC trashes CPM charge on Congress-BJP unholy nexus
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 9 922 M
EBIT 2019 795 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 3 272 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
P/E ratio 2020 12,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 6 067 M
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alexander Bruce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Lynch Chairman
Ian Edwards Chief Operating Officer
Sylvain Girard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric D. Siegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-24.74%4 521
VINCI17.80%57 372
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION9.65%39 071
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.98%28 285
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.99%27 096
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.58%24 386
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.