SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC (SNC)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Snc Lavalin : Canada refuses remediation on SNC-Lavalin bribery charges, shares sink

10/10/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

(Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Wednesday the federal government will not invite the construction firm to negotiate a remediation deal related to bribery and corruption charges against the company in 2015.

The company's shares slumped about 14 percent to C$44.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Canadian police laid corruption charges against SNC three years ago on allegation of bribery at the company's Libyan operations. A deal with the government could have helped SNC defer prosecution in exchange for fines and cooperation.

The scandals first emerged in 2012 and led to the ouster of SNC's former chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, after the discovery of millions in missing funds.

"The company will continue to operate as it has since the charges were laid in 2015... all the while vigorously defending itself against the charges," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 10 605 M
EBIT 2018 864 M
Net income 2018 602 M
Debt 2018 2 212 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 20,31
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 9 102 M
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alexander Bruce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Lynch Chairman
Sylvain Girard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric D. Siegel Independent Director
Jacques Bougie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-9.11%7 033
VINCI-6.59%54 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.89%32 099
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%25 498
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.51%25 126
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.29%23 080
