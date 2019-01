Snc Lavalin : Canada's SNC-Lavalin cuts profit forecast on Saudi strain, shares slump

The company is in the crosshairs of an ongoing spat between Ottawa and Riyadh over a number of issues, which have strained relations between the two countries.

"Inter-governmental relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia, together with unpredictable commodity prices and uncertain client investment plans, have led to deterioration in our near-term prospects which we cannot ignore," Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia contributed about 11 percent of SNC's total revenue in 2017, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk. Over 15 percent of the company's global workforce is employed in the country.

The company said it will take a non-cash after-tax goodwill impairment charge of C$1.24 billion, or C$7.06 per share, in the year.

SNC now expects earnings of C$2.15 to C$2.30 per share in 2018. It had earlier forecast C$3.60 to C$3.85 per share.

"We can't discount the possibility that a strained trade relationship between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won't hamper the company's ability to secure future work," analyst Lynk said in a note last week.

SNC had said in August its financial performance would take an impact if a long-term embargo was placed on Canadian commercial interests in the middle-eastern country.

On Monday, the company also said earnings before interest and tax in its mining and metallurgy segment will be lower due to added costs for a project.

The unit was expected to contribute about 7 percent to overall revenue in 2019, while the oil and gas unit was set to make 24 percent, analyst Lynk said.

SNC shares were down 22 percent at C$37.95 Monday morning in Toronto.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)