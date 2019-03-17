Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Snc-Lavalin Group Inc    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC

(SNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snc Lavalin : Stimulus budget in cards as Canada's Liberals look to eclipse crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:23am EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - With a federal election looming and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government facing its worst political crisis in four years, Canada's ruling Liberals are expected to table a goody-filled budget later this week in bid to get back on course with voters.

Trudeau's Liberals surged to power in 2015 on a pledge to jolt the economy by boosting spending, but their popularity has dropped sharply in recent weeks amid claims that Canada's former Justice Minister was pressured to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial.

Adding to the pain, economic growth slowed sharply at the end of 2018 and, despite blockbuster job gains, Canadians are feeling increasingly pessimistic about the future as record household debt runs up against higher interest rates.

To counter the negative sentiment, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to make use of unexpectedly strong revenues from the first nine months of the fiscal year to table a stimulus-filled federal budget on Tuesday, the last budget ahead of an October election.

High on the list of expectations is supports for millennial home buyers, money for skills re-training, pharmacare help for those lacking prescription drug plans through their workplace, and new spending for families with children.

If Morneau wants to look fiscally prudent, the key will be to divvy up only the unexpected revenue, and not disrupt plans to reduce the net-debt-to-GDP ratio - a measure of how burdensome debt is relative to the economy, said Derek Holt, head of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank.

"If they want their cake and eat it too, you spend only the unanticipated revenue surprise, and you keep your powder dry on the rest," he said.

HOUSING FOR MILLENNIALS

New mortgage rules that came into effect last year, and five interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada since July 2017, have left would-be buyers on the sidelines.

While the central bank says the changes have improved the quality of new mortgage debt in Canada, they have also contributed to a slowdown, with home sales slumping nationwide to a six-year low in February.

"Our recommendations include restoring 30-year mortgages for first-time home buyers and making some adjustments to the current stress test now that the market has changed," said Kevin Lee, chief executive of the Canadian Home Builders' Association.

Others options include bigger tax breaks for first-time buyers and more space to borrow from retirement savings.

But economists warn that too many perks could inadvertently reheat housing markets, putting ownership further out of reach for millennials and other first time buyers, especially in expensive cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

PHARMACARE AND MORE

The budget is also expected to propose a limited expansion to Canada's healthcare system to cover part of the cost of prescription drugs, Reuters reported in January, citing sources.

Budget documents may go into some detail, or just make a general commitment to boost coverage, leaving specifics for the election campaign.

And while one of the bright spots in Canada's sluggish economy has been booming employment numbers, companies say they are struggling to fill jobs requiring specialized skills, notably in the technology and healthcare fields.

"We would welcome a focus on skills, since it could address a current business challenge," said Craig Wright, chief economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, in a research note.

Speaking at a shoe repair shop on Thursday, Morneau hinted such measures would be coming.

"In our budget this year, that's what we're going to be thinking about. How do we help Canadians to take time off ... and how do they pay for their training?" he said.

The Liberals have faced criticism for backing away from a pledge to balance the budget by 2019, but with a vote looming the focus will likely be on setting up the campaign platform with items to come. A deficit of C$18.1 billion ($13.6 billion) is forecast for 2018/19.

"When it comes to how the deficit gets allocated, as we saw in the last election, (voters) still like to see a check in their own mailbox," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a research note.

(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)

By Julie Gordon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
10:23aSNC LAVALIN : Stimulus budget in cards as Canada's Liberals look to eclipse cris..
RE
05:57aSNC LAVALIN : Middle East's D&I Business Network signs UN WEPs
AQ
03/16TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO SHUFFLE FEDERAL : source
AQ
03/15SNC LAVALIN : Quebec government doesn't rule out buying SNC-Lavalin shares, Lega..
AQ
03/14SNC LAVALIN : Criminal law at heart of SNC-Lavalin case rarely gets to a Canadia..
AQ
03/14SNC LAVALIN : Atkins appointed as lead designer and project manager for Birmingh..
AQ
03/14SNC LAVALIN : Middle East's D&I Business Network signs UN WEPs
AQ
03/14SNC LAVALIN : Middle East's D&I Business Network signs UN WEPs
AQ
03/13SNC LAVALIN : Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilso..
AQ
03/13SNC LAVALIN : awarded three-year framework agreement for general engineering ser..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 9 922 M
EBIT 2019 795 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 3 272 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 15,07
P/E ratio 2020 12,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 6 266 M
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alexander Bruce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Lynch Chairman
Ian Edwards Chief Operating Officer
Sylvain Girard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric D. Siegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC-22.28%4 697
VINCI19.80%58 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.86%28 414
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.11%26 606
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.29%24 248
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.