SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Contracts acc. art. 82 - 2 companies

07/28/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with art. 82 of Law 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Report date: July 28, 2020

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important event to be reported:

  • S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. concluded two transactions of the type listed in art. 82 of Law 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

According to the provisions of art.82 of Law No.24/2017, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. reports the following legal documents:

Party to the

Agreement No and

Estimated Value

Terms and Payment

Mutual

Issued

Penalties

No

Scope of Agreement

including VAT

Agreement

date

Methods

Receivables

Guarantee

(%/day)

(RON)

S.N.T.G.N.

Monthly transmission services

Payment within 15

1

Contract no. 755L/

for NTS exit points

703,861.20

calendar days as of

no

See Note*

See Note**

Transgaz S.A.

June 17, 2020

(period July 1, 2020 - August 1,

the invoice issue date

2020)

Note* The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the average value of the estimated monthly invoice for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.

Note** For the late payment of invoices there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.

The contract, signed by S.N.T.G.N TRANSGAZ S.A., was received by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on July 28, 2020.

Party to the

Agreement No and

Estimated Value

Terms and Payment

Mutual

Issued

Penalties

No

Scope of Agreement

including VAT

Agreement

date

Methods

Receivables

Guarantee

(%/day)

(RON)

S.C. CENTRALA

Gas/sale purchase on the

Natural gas sale/

competitive market for heat

Advance payment, the

2

ELECTRICA DE

purchase agreement

producers and for non-

36,385,440.00

settlement invoice

-

-

0.1%

TERMOFICARE

no. VG31/June 12,

households

due within 30 days

ARAD

2020

(period November 1, 2020-

after issue

March 31, 2021)

The contract, signed by S.C. CENTRALA ELECTRICA DE TERMOFICARE ARAD, was received by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on July 24, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer,

Constantin Adrian VOLINTIRU

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 12:10:01 UTC
