SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : MHP and SNP Expand Partnership

March 13, 2020

MHP and SNP Expand Partnership

Next-Level SAP S/4HANA Transformation

Ludwigsburg - Raising SAP S/4HANA transformation to a new level: This is the claim made by the management and IT consultancy company MHP and the software and consultancy company SNP as they further strengthen their long-standing partnership on a global scale. Using special software and comprehensive consulting expertise, the companies aim to introduce SAP S/4HANA quickly, securely and efficiently in order to harness the business potential of the new real-time ERP suite.

Markus Wambach, Member of the Executive Board of MHP: "The switch to SAP S/4HANA is much more than just a technological release change. Our aim is to create a solid basis for the entire digitalization process. Accordingly, in addition to IT issues, we must also consider and adapt a company's strategy, organization and processes. Our partnership with SNP is aimed at providing companies with comprehensive support in precisely this area."

A Combination of Professional and Technological Competence

Specifically, the partnership looks like this: MHP is contributing SAP end-to-end business process expertise based on over 20 years of consulting experience in the mobility and manufacturing sector as well as supporting companies throughout the entire transformation. SNP is providing comprehensive SAP expertise in addition to the proven transformation approach BLUEFIELD(TM) and the Business Transformation Platform CrystalBridge(R). By pooling their expertise, both partners can plan, control and monitor all the organizational, procedural and technological aspects of a switch. This includes analyzing the existing process and system landscape and simulating different transformation variants, developing a roadmap, testing and harmonizing data, and performing the actual technological migration.

"The newly defined partnership between SNP and MHP enables us to optimally combine the business and technology aspects of SAP S/4HANA transformations. We offer companies a business-focused switch that is not only predictable and low-risk, but also leads to considerable added value for all departments and therefore the company as a whole," says Markus Wambach.

Experience from 12,000 SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA Projects

Together, MHP and SNP can apply knowledge gained from over 12,000 successfully completed SAP projects - from migrations and carve-outs to complex SAP S/4HANA transformations. Oliver Schwede, General Manager Central Europe at SNP: "MHP and SNP can look back on more than ten years of close cooperation based on mutual trust. Our products and services complement each other perfectly, and we can combine steps that are usually spread over many sequential projects in a single go-live project - regardless of the complexity. We are very pleased to further expand our successful partnership with MHP through the cooperation agreement and to support companies worldwide on their way to SAP S/4HANA."

MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH

Welcome to the future.

MHP is a world-leading management and IT consultancy company. We develop groundbreaking mobility and manufacturing solutions for international corporations, established medium-sized companies and disruptive start-ups. As a premium, business and technology partner, we are already shaping the digital future of tomorrow today. Our consulting approach is unique: We combine comprehensive IT and technology expertise with in-depth management and industry knowledge. This makes MHP the ideal partner - also for digital transformation. As digitalization experts, we deliver innovative strategies based on sound analyses to transform change processes into sustainable success. With nearly 3,000 employees at 13 locations in Germany, England, the USA, China and Romania, we drive digital progress forward together with over 300 customers worldwide.

MHP: DRIVEN BY EXCELLENCE.

www.mhp.com

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Business Transformation Platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD(TM) approach allow customers to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and reliably as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

