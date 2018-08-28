Log in
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE (SHF)
08/28/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Change of Personnel
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors

28-Aug-2018 / 23:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Planned corporate actions, capital increase, personnel, change in management structure, planned participation by investor

SNP SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors


Heidelberg, August 28, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided on August 4, 2018 to promptly initiate preparations for an equity increase requiring an offering prospectus in the fourth quarter of 2018. SNP SE intends to issue 1.127 million bearer shares from authorized capital in November 2018. The subscription period is scheduled to start on October 23, 2018 and continue until November 6, 2018. This is subject to approval of the securities prospectus by the German financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht [BaFin]) and its publication.

The Board of Directors of SNP SE also voted unanimously to modify the management structure of SNP SE on August 4, 2018. SNP SE intends to appoint at least one additional managing director to support Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither.

SNP SE is also in talks with a group of investors concerning their long-term involvement as strategic investors in SNP SE. A further change in the leadership structure of SNP SE, including representatives of the investors, is planned once the new investors are on board.

As far as SNP SE is aware, the investors are currently willing to acquire shares in SNP SE both via the stock market and - insofar as subscription rights are not exercised - as part of the planned capital increase.

The shares in SNP SE are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Notes:

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of European Regulation 2003/71/EG and as such is not an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. Investors should not subscribe for the securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus for the shares. A prospectus will be published and investors can receive a copy from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Dossenheimer Landstrasse 100, 69121 Heidelberg, Germany, or from the website of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE.

This document contains forward-looking statements on our current estimates of future events. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "can/could," "plan," "project," "shall/should" and similar terms. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should a risk materialize or a source of uncertainty present itself, or should the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be incorrect, the actual results could differ significantly from the results mentioned or implied in these statements. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements, since they are based exclusively on the circumstances as of the publication date.

Contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: investorrelations@snpgroup.com

28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

718405  28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 -3,93 M
Net income 2018 -2,30 M
Debt 2018 37,1 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 98,2 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Uwe Schwellbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-46.75%115
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.81%133 301
ACCENTURE8.35%111 806
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.86%111 559
VMWARE, INC.20.79%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.53%62 904
