SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors



28-Aug-2018 / 23:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Heidelberg, August 28, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided on August 4, 2018 to promptly initiate preparations for an equity increase requiring an offering prospectus in the fourth quarter of 2018. SNP SE intends to issue 1.127 million bearer shares from authorized capital in November 2018. The subscription period is scheduled to start on October 23, 2018 and continue until November 6, 2018. This is subject to approval of the securities prospectus by the German financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht [BaFin]) and its publication.

The Board of Directors of SNP SE also voted unanimously to modify the management structure of SNP SE on August 4, 2018. SNP SE intends to appoint at least one additional managing director to support Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither.

SNP SE is also in talks with a group of investors concerning their long-term involvement as strategic investors in SNP SE. A further change in the leadership structure of SNP SE, including representatives of the investors, is planned once the new investors are on board.

As far as SNP SE is aware, the investors are currently willing to acquire shares in SNP SE both via the stock market and - insofar as subscription rights are not exercised - as part of the planned capital increase.

The shares in SNP SE are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

