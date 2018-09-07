|
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/07/2018 | 10:10am CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.09.2018 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|SN Assets GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Schneider-Neureither
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|24.00 EUR
|47448.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|24.00 EUR
|47448.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|
|69121 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
44635 07.09.2018
© EQS 2018
|
Sales 2018
138 M
EBIT 2018
-3,93 M
Net income 2018
-2,30 M
Debt 2018
37,1 M
Yield 2018
1,04%
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
33,49
EV / Sales 2018
1,21x
EV / Sales 2019
1,08x
Capitalization
129 M
|Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
6
|Average target price
24,6 €
|Spread / Average Target
3,9%