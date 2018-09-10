Log in
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE (SHF)
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/10/2018 | 10:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2018 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.25 EUR 48445.15 EUR
24.00 EUR 72000.00 EUR
24.20 EUR 60500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.13 EUR 180945.15 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44673  10.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
