SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.11.2018 / 13:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.80 EUR 252.00 EUR 16.70 EUR 7431.50 EUR 16.70 EUR 183.70 EUR 16.90 EUR 12675.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 11550.00 EUR 16.90 EUR 3300.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 4950.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 57601.50 EUR 16.50 EUR 3003.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 2095.50 EUR 16.50 EUR 8250.00 EUR 16.12 EUR 7560.28 EUR 16.20 EUR 16200.00 EUR 16.14 EUR 26663.28 EUR 16.26 EUR 1105.68 EUR 16.50 EUR 16500.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 2227.50 EUR 16.50 EUR 8250.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 2904.00 EUR 16.80 EUR 4032.00 EUR 16.80 EUR 1260.00 EUR 16.80 EUR 3108.00 EUR 16.60 EUR 8300.00 EUR 16.70 EUR 4592.50 EUR 16.70 EUR 3757.50 EUR 16.70 EUR 83.50 EUR 16.70 EUR 16616.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.50 EUR 249057.44 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

