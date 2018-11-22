SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
0
11/22/2018 | 01:25pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2018 / 13:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.80 EUR 252.00 EUR
16.70 EUR 7431.50 EUR
16.70 EUR 183.70 EUR
16.90 EUR 12675.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 11550.00 EUR
16.90 EUR 3300.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 4950.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 57601.50 EUR
16.50 EUR 3003.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 2095.50 EUR
16.50 EUR 8250.00 EUR
16.12 EUR 7560.28 EUR
16.20 EUR 16200.00 EUR
16.14 EUR 26663.28 EUR
16.26 EUR 1105.68 EUR
16.50 EUR 16500.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 2227.50 EUR
16.50 EUR 8250.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 2904.00 EUR
16.80 EUR 4032.00 EUR
16.80 EUR 1260.00 EUR
16.80 EUR 3108.00 EUR
16.60 EUR 8300.00 EUR
16.70 EUR 4592.50 EUR
16.70 EUR 3757.50 EUR
16.70 EUR 83.50 EUR
16.70 EUR 16616.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.50 EUR 249057.44 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

46613  22.11.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
