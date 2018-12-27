SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.12.2018 / 18:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.00 EUR 61808.00 EUR 16.00 EUR 2704.00 EUR 16.00 EUR 12208.00 EUR 16.00 EUR 3280.00 EUR 15.88 EUR 3779.44 EUR 15.90 EUR 1431.00 EUR 15.96 EUR 14364.00 EUR 15.98 EUR 1054.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.99 EUR 100629.12 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

