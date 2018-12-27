SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|SN Assets GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Schneider-Neureither
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.00 EUR
|61808.00 EUR
|16.00 EUR
|2704.00 EUR
|16.00 EUR
|12208.00 EUR
|16.00 EUR
|3280.00 EUR
|15.88 EUR
|3779.44 EUR
|15.90 EUR
|1431.00 EUR
|15.96 EUR
|14364.00 EUR
|15.98 EUR
|1054.68 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.99 EUR
|100629.12 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
