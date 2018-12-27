Log in
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE (SHF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 05:36:03 pm
15.94 EUR   -0.87%
2017SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG : quaterly earnings release
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2018 | 06:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 61808.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 2704.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 12208.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 3280.00 EUR
15.88 EUR 3779.44 EUR
15.90 EUR 1431.00 EUR
15.96 EUR 14364.00 EUR
15.98 EUR 1054.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.99 EUR 100629.12 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48009  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 -1,68 M
Net income 2018 -2,33 M
Debt 2018 30,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 106 M
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,9 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Uwe Schwellbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-49.04%121
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.40%101 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES39.94%100 855
ACCENTURE-9.20%92 517
VMWARE, INC.21.98%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.97%55 898
