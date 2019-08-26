Log in
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2019 | 03:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2019 / 09:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Drill

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.05 EUR 56100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.05 EUR 56100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53457  26.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
