Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2020 / 09:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of inheritance in an amount of 618 shares in SNP SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56681  10.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
03:05aSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
02/06SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/31SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : SE Looks Back on a Successful 2019 Fiscal Y..
EQ
01/16SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
01/10SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
01/08SNP : Hits the Green with PGA Tour Star Bryson DeChambeau in New Partnership
BU
2019SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
2019SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2019SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : New Attendance Record at Transformation Wor..
EQ
2019SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 145 M
EBIT 2019 6,89 M
Net income 2019 4,90 M
Debt 2019 33,5 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 88,7x
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 448 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,60  €
Last Close Price 68,10  €
Spread / Highest target 2,79%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Michael Eberhardt Chief Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE37.58%382
ACCENTURE0.48%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.04%75 567
VMWARE, INC.2.95%61 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group