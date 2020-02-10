|
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/10/2020 | 03:05am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.02.2020 / 09:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Schneider-Neureither
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of inheritance in an amount of 618 shares in SNP SE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|
|69121 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|
56681 10.02.2020
|
|Latest news on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|145 M
|EBIT 2019
|6,89 M
|Net income 2019
|4,90 M
|Debt 2019
|33,5 M
|Yield 2019
|0,35%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|88,7x
|P/E ratio 2020
|47,5x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,31x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,80x
|Capitalization
|448 M
|
|Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
56,60 €
|Last Close Price
|
68,10 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
2,79%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-16,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-54,5%