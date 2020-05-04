|
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/04/2020 | 09:50am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.05.2020 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael Hans
|Last name(s):
|Eberhardt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Managing Director (COO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.00 EUR
|4320.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4320.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|2880.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4320.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4320.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|27840.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.00 EUR
|48000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
04.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|
|69121 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
59433 04.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
