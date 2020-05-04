Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2020 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael Hans
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 2880.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 27840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.00 EUR 48000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


04.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59433  04.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
09:50aSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:03aSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/30SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/30SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : SE Increases Revenue and Order Entry in the..
EQ
04/29SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : SE Updates Forecast for 2020 due to Effects..
EQ
04/14SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : SE and Spanish Common MS Enter into Strateg..
EQ
04/02SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/30SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/30SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : SE Confirms Preliminary Figures for 2019
EQ
03/13SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : MHP and SNP Expand Partnership
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 163 M
EBIT 2020 9,28 M
Net income 2020 5,58 M
Debt 2020 47,4 M
Yield 2020 0,83%
P/E ratio 2020 55,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 57,00  €
Last Close Price 47,25  €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Michael Eberhardt Chief Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-4.55%340
ACCENTURE-14.48%114 722
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.08%108 207
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.74%99 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.64%60 349
VMWARE, INC.-17.43%52 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group