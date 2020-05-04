SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.05.2020 / 15:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Hans Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 2880.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4320.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 27840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 48.00 EUR 48000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

