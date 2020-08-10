|
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/10/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.08.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael Hans
|Last name(s):
|Eberhardt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Managing Director (COO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|57.60 EUR
|3456.00 EUR
|55.00 EUR
|51700.00 EUR
|56.90 EUR
|3414.00 EUR
|56.00 EUR
|3360.00 EUR
|56.00 EUR
|105280.00 EUR
|57.00 EUR
|2850.00 EUR
|54.20 EUR
|23035.00 EUR
|53.60 EUR
|13292.80 EUR
|53.10 EUR
|43648.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|55.0134 EUR
|250036.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|
|69121 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|
61813 10.08.2020
|
