SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.08.2020 / 20:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Hans Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 57.60 EUR 3456.00 EUR 55.00 EUR 51700.00 EUR 56.90 EUR 3414.00 EUR 56.00 EUR 3360.00 EUR 56.00 EUR 105280.00 EUR 57.00 EUR 2850.00 EUR 54.20 EUR 23035.00 EUR 53.60 EUR 13292.80 EUR 53.10 EUR 43648.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 55.0134 EUR 250036.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

