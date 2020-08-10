Log in
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/10/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael Hans
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.60 EUR 3456.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 51700.00 EUR
56.90 EUR 3414.00 EUR
56.00 EUR 3360.00 EUR
56.00 EUR 105280.00 EUR
57.00 EUR 2850.00 EUR
54.20 EUR 23035.00 EUR
53.60 EUR 13292.80 EUR
53.10 EUR 43648.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.0134 EUR 250036.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61813  10.08.2020 


© EQS 2020

