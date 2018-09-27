Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE (SHF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.09.2018 / 14:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018 German: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen English: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications


27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728157  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
02:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
09/13SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
09/12SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/10SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/10SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/07SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/04SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/03SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
08/31SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
08/31SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 139 M
EBIT 2018 -4,11 M
Net income 2018 -2,53 M
Debt 2018 37,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Uwe Schwellbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-37.56%128
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.21%135 920
ACCENTURE12.99%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.67%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.