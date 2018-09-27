|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
27.09.2018 / 14:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018
German: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications
