SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SE Publishes Strong Preliminary Results for the Second Quarter and Confirms the Forecast for the Year

SNP SE Publishes Strong Preliminary Results for the Second Quarter and Confirms the Forecast for the Year

- Group revenue increases in the second quarter of 2020 to around ? 34 million (+ around 14% compared with the previous year)

- Software is again the main growth driver (+ around 16% compared with the previous year)

- Significant margin improvements compared with the previous year and the first quarter of the current fiscal year

- Order entry in the first half of 2020 9% higher than in the previous year

- SNP confirms the outlook for 2020

Heidelberg, Germany, July 15, 2020 - Today SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published preliminary results for the second quarter of 2020 (April 1-June 30). Revenue in the second quarter of the current fiscal year increased to around ? 34 million, up about 14% compared with the same period in the previous year. Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the global economy, revenue remains approximately at the level of the first quarter of 2020. In the first half of 2020, Group revenue increased by around 17% compared with the previous year's period, to around ? 69 million (H1 2019: ? 58.9 million). The increase was attributable to the successful implementation of the software and partner strategy and to continuing high demand for SNP software.

Growth in the software business, along with sustainability measures on the cost side, had a positive impact on financial performance: Operating earnings (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2020 were around ? -0.9 million, or around ? 1.7 million higher than in the previous year (Q2 2019: ? -2.6 million). The margin improved by around 9 percentage points compared with the first quarter of the current fiscal year (EBIT margin Q2 2020: -2.5%; EBIT margin Q1 2020: -11.6%).

The Group-wide order entry of around ? 93 million in the first half of 2020 was around 9% higher than in the previous year. The Software business segment accounted for around ? 29 million (H1 2019: ? 24.5 million) of order entry. This represents an increase of approximately 19%.

Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, CEO of SNP SE:

"The preliminary figures for the second quarter indicate that we remain very promisingly positioned from a strategic point of view. The drivers of our business model remain intact. The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the globalized world economy will intensify the megatrend of the digitalization of entire business models. We are ideally prepared for this and already have the products that support digital transformation and change. Our attractive pipeline and lucrative sales successes - even during the coronavirus period - indicate that conditions will improve during the third quarter and beyond."

Outlook - 2020 Fiscal Year

SNP SE confirms the outlook for the 2020 fiscal year that was published on April 29, 2020. Management continues to expect Group revenue of ? 145 million to ? 170 million as well as an EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range for 2020 as a whole.

About SNP

SNP is one of the world's leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD(TM) approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers and partners with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated Group revenue of approximately ? 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. SNP's customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994, has been publicly traded since 2000 and listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705) since August 2014, and was admitted to the SDAX(R) in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

