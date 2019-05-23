Log in
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report  
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/23/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.05.2019 / 13:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Street: Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
Postal code: 69121
City: Heidelberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Danske Bank A/S
City of registered office, country: Copenhagen, Denmark

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 6,602,447
Previous notification 4.72 % 0.00 % 4.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007203705 1471 195461 0.02 % 2.96 %
Total 196932 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Danske Bank A/S % % %
Danske Bank International S.A. % % %
Danske Invest Management Company S.A. % % %
 
Danske Bank A/S % % %
Danske Bank Plc % % %
Danske Invest Fund Management Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 May 2019


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815177  23.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 147 M
EBIT 2019 5,55 M
Net income 2019 2,92 M
Debt 2019 23,6 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 49,75
P/E ratio 2020 27,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,9 €
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Uwe Schwellbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE66.87%199
ACCENTURE27.93%120 947
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.04%120 894
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.97%112 416
VMWARE, INC.48.56%83 580
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.60%71 103
