SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE (SHF)
2017SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG : quaterly earnings release
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/19/2018 | 09:45am CET

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
19.12.2018 / 09:39
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 18.12.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
6602447


19.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

759979  19.12.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 -1,68 M
Net income 2018 -2,33 M
Debt 2018 30,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,9 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Uwe Schwellbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Michael R. Drill Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-45.30%130
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-23.97%108 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES47.73%103 826
ACCENTURE-0.62%103 512
VMWARE, INC.23.20%65 001
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.93%59 015
