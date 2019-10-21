SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO



21-Oct-2019 / 20:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO Heidelberg, October 21, 2019 - With effect from January 1, 2020, Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach will take over the tasks and responsibilities as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. He can draw on many years of management experience from various positions as Managing Director and CFO in the IT industry. Diefenbach will succeed Dr. Uwe Schwellbach as CFO, who will leave the company at his own request on December 31, 2019, to pursue new career opportunities.

Contact Investor Relations:

Christoph Marx

Phone: +49 6221 6425-172



Marcel Wiskow

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

E-Mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com

http://www.snpgroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/ 21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

