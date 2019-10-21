Log in
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO

0
10/21/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO

21-Oct-2019 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO

Heidelberg, October 21, 2019 - With effect from January 1, 2020, Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach will take over the tasks and responsibilities as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. He can draw on many years of management experience from various positions as Managing Director and CFO in the IT industry. Diefenbach will succeed Dr. Uwe Schwellbach as CFO, who will leave the company at his own request on December 31, 2019, to pursue new career opportunities.


Contact Investor Relations:
Christoph Marx
Phone: +49 6221 6425-172

Marcel Wiskow
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
E-Mail:    investor.relations@snpgroup.com
http://www.snpgroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/

21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 893669

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

893669  21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=893669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
