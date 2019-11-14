Log in
11/14/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

Zurich, 14 November 2019

Amun starts as first ETP issuer at BX Swiss

The newly established ETP segment of BX Swiss welcomes Amun as its first issuer with 6 ETPs listed in Swiss Francs

Amun AG (www.amun.com), a Swiss Fintech enterprise, located in Zug, was founded with the goal to make investing in crypto as easy as buying a share. Starting today, Swiss investors can trade six ETPs of Amun in their home currency at BX Swiss AG.

"We are pleased to be the first issuer in the new ETP segment at BX Swiss," says Laurent Kssis, Managing Director - Global Head of ETPs, of Amun AG. "We are a Swiss issuer in Switzerland for Swiss clients; therefore it absolutely makes sense to launch our crypto trackers in Swiss Francs at BX Swiss. We are looking forward to a new professional partnership and planning to launch more innovative financial products at BX Swiss."

"We warmly welcome our first ETP issuer at BX Swiss. With Amun AG we are pleased to have gained a worldwide leading digital asset ETP issuer for our exchange. This is an excellent sign for BX Swiss and its new trading segment for ETPs, which we are going to expand with more issuers over the next months", adds Harald Schnabel, CEO of BX Swiss AG.

The following 6 ETPs of AMUN will be available for trading in Swiss Francs at BX Swiss:

  • ABTC | Amun Bitcoin ETP

(CH0454664001)
  • AETH | Amun Ethereum ETP

(CH0454664027)
  • AXRP | Amun Ripple ETP

(CH0454664043)
  • ABCH | Amun Bitcoin Cash ETP

(CH0475552201)
  • ABNB | Amun Binance BNB ETP

(CH0496454155)
  • AXTZ | Amun Tezos ETP

(CH0491507486)

Amun ETPs are physically backed, a feature that no other provider has offered on an exchange so far. Thus, investors can conveniently trade cryptocurrencies via products listed on a regulated exchange.

These ETPs can be traded daily at BX Swiss from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm. Lang & Schwarz Tradecenter acts as market maker. For market making BX Swiss requirements apply.

Contact for queries:

BX Swiss AG

Harald Schnabel

CEO

Phone: +41 (0) 31 329 40 40

Email: harald.schnabel@bxswiss.com

www.bxswiss.com

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG operates an exchange focused on the needs of Swiss investors and issuers. It is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The comprehensive range of over 3,400 shares, 670 ETFs, 2,400 wikifolio certificates and more than 17,000 structured products is available at BX Swiss to Swiss investors from 09.00 to 17.30 CET.




