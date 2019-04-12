Log in
04/12/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Banque SYZ voted Best "European Private Bank - International Clients" at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2019

Geneva, 12 April 2019 - Banque SYZ has been crowned best "European Private Bank - International Clients Team" by a panel at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2019. The award ceremony was held on 11 April in London and organised by ClearView Financial Media.

The triumph is yet another milestone for Banque SYZ and its drive to be recognised as one of the pre-eminent players in the competitive wealth management space for its client centric approach, by offering tailored investment solutions that match each client's profile and wishes. It was the bank's interesting rebooting of the Swiss private banking model that attracted most attention. Banque SYZ business model is founded on strong principles that guide its actions: relentess quest for excellence by challenging the status quo, constant innovation, absolute independence, spirit of entrepreneurship and genuine passion.

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the WealthBriefing European Awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2018'.

Nicolas Syz, Head of SYZ Private Banking, commented: "It is a great honour to have been voted the winner of these prestigious awards by so many of the industry's great and good. This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and delivering the highest level of service to our clients around the world".

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

For further information, please contact:

Leila Bernasconi

+41 (0)58 799 15 42

leila.bernasconi@syzgroup.com

About SYZ Private Banking

SYZ Private Banking is the high-end private banking division of the SYZ Group. By focusing since the outset on private investors' real concerns, SYZ Private Banking represents a new generation of private banks, which combines the recognised strengths of traditional Swiss private banking - in terms of financial solidity, independence and VIP service - with a clearer commitment to absolute performance.

SYZ Private Banking's expertise is available through various levels of service: discretionary portfolio management, active advisory, dedicated alternative investment services (Global Investment Solutions), Wealth Planning,

SYZ Private Banking has built a strong brand identity and its unique model has been widely acknowledged by the industry and has received numerous awards.

www.syzbank.com

About SYZ Group

Founded in 1996 in Geneva, SYZ is a Swiss banking group focusing exclusively on asset management via four complementary business lines: high-level private banking, institutional asset management, independent managers and private markets. SYZ offers private and institutional investors an investment style based on active management and risk management aimed at absolute performance. The Group has substantial equity and enjoys its status as an independent company due to its family shareholding structure.

www.syzgroup.com




