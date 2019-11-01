Banque SYZ voted “Best Private Banking Boutique”

Geneva 1 November 2019 - For the sixth year running, Banque SYZ has been voted "Best Private Banking Boutique" at the Global Private Banking Awards 2019, organised by PWM Professional Wealth Management and The Banker, both Financial Times Group Publications.

Awarded to Banque SYZ for the sixth year running at an awards ceremony held in London on 31 October, this prestigious prize recognises the unique qualities of an institution that is seen as a real success story of the Swiss-based finance scene.

As is the case every year, the "Best Private Banking Boutique" category was closely contested, with candidates including many European and American banks. Made up of a panel of opinion leaders in finance from around the world, the jury said it was impressed with Banque SYZ's expertise in investing, which is the main differentiator to much of the competition. They noted the bank is moving into new strategies, including private equity.

"We are very honoured to have received this award for the sixth time. This award recognises our differentiated approach in delivering a combination of institutionalised investment processes and tailored investment solutions, including alternative investments," says Yvan Gaillard, CEO of Banque SYZ.

"Being a boutique firm is, above all, a question of attitude. For me, this means prioritising the human element and always being committed in creating value for our clients", he adds.