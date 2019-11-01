Log in
Banque SYZ voted "Best Private Banking Boutique"

11/01/2019 | 02:50am EDT

Banque SYZ voted "Best Private Banking Boutique" for the sixth year running

Geneva 1 November 2019 - For the sixth year running, Banque SYZ has been voted "Best Private Banking Boutique" at the Global Private Banking Awards 2019, organised by PWM Professional Wealth Management and The Banker, both Financial Times Group Publications.

Awarded to Banque SYZ for the sixth year running at an awards ceremony held in London on 31 October, this prestigious prize recognises the unique qualities of an institution that is seen as a real success story of the Swiss-based finance scene.

As is the case every year, the "Best Private Banking Boutique" category was closely contested, with candidates including many European and American banks. Made up of a panel of opinion leaders in finance from around the world, the jury said it was impressed with Banque SYZ's expertise in investing, which is the main differentiator to much of the competition. They noted the bank is moving into new strategies, including private equity.

"We are very honoured to have received this award for the sixth time. This award recognises our differentiated approach in delivering a combination of institutionalised investment processes and tailored investment solutions, including alternative investments," says Yvan Gaillard, CEO of Banque SYZ.

"Being a boutique firm is, above all, a question of attitude. For me, this means prioritising the human element and always being committed in creating value for our clients", he adds.

For further information, please contact:

Leila Bernasconi

Tel.: +41 (0)58 799 17 42

Email: leila.bernasconi@syzgroup.com

About SYZ Group

Founded in Geneva in 1996, SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group exclusively dedicated to asset management, through two complementary business lines: high-end private banking and institutional asset management. SYZ offers private and institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active investment style and a focus on risk reduction that is clearly committed to providing absolute performance through alpha generation.

SYZ is an independent, family-owned company with a global footprint. The Group has a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and independent.

www.syzgroup.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
