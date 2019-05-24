Log in
SNYDERS-LANCE

(LNCE)
05/24/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Media release

Zurich, 24 May 2019

Lyxor ETF launches as new ETF provider at BX Swiss

Broad spectrum of new ETFs tradable // further listings at BX Swiss planned

Lyxor ETF (www.lyxoretf.ch), founded in 2001 and one of the largest ETF providers in Europe, today launched 11 ETFs on the BX Swiss for the first time. This gives investors in Switzerland access to an even broader range of products.

"The Swiss market for ETFs continues to offer high growth potential and BX Swiss allows us as an issuer to offer an even broader range of attractive ETFs to investors in Switzerland," says Roland Fischer, Head Lyxor ETF Switzerland & Liechtenstein.

"We extend a warm welcome to our new ETF issuer on BX Swiss AG. With Lyxor ETF, we have gained another leading European ETF provider for our trading venue. This is an excellent signal for BX Swiss and its trading segment for ETFs, which we will expand with additional issuers in the coming months," adds Harald Schnabel, CEO of BX Swiss AG.

Lyxor ETF is the third issuer, along with BlackRock and DWS, to list ETFs on BX Swiss. This means that the offering on BX Swiss now includes 167 listed ETFs from the three largest European ETF providers in the most common trading currencies - Swiss francs, euros and US dollars. The ETFs can be traded daily on the BX Swiss from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm. Lang & Schwarz Tradecenter acts as market maker. For market making on the BX Swiss, the requirements of FINMA for Swiss stock exchanges apply.

Contact for queries:

BX Swiss AG

Harald Schnabel

CEO

Phone: +41 (0) 31 329 40 40

Email: harald.schnabel@bxswiss.com

www.bxswiss.com

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG operates an exchange focused on the needs of Swiss investors and issuers. It is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The comprehensive range of over 3,400 shares, 630 ETFs, 2,000 Wikifolio certificates and a broad range of structured products is available at BX Swiss to Swiss investors from 09.00 to 17.30 hours.




