Ultima Capital SA going public at BX Swiss

Going-public of Zug-based Ultima Capital SA. BX Swiss today welcomes Ultima Capital SA, a luxury real estate owner, developer and operator, as a newly listed company.

The company owns a portfolio of 32 hotels, residences, chalets, villas and plots across 12 properties, in prime locations including Gstaad, Schönried, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Megève and Courchevel. Ultima Capital co-founder Max-Hervé George commented: "Since the project started five years ago, Ultima Capital has grown substantially. Today's listing on BX Swiss, marks an important stage in our development and we are delighted to welcome all our new shareholders. Our strong balance sheet, with a low level of debt of 31%, and our current significant total cash availability of 115 million CHF will underpin our expansion into new locations. Our track record with a strong millennial management team shows that we understand the dynamics of this fast-evolving sector. The growth potential for the luxury hospitality market is significant, and we are at the forefront of several major trends that are currently reshaping the sector."

Ultima Capital co-founder Byron Baciocchi stated: "Our focus on the wellness segment is also a vital component of our service offer. Ultima's business model reflects today's trends, technologies, brand values, media and the needs of our clients."

"We warmly welcome our newly listed company. With Ultima Capital SA we are delighted that another real estate company has chosen BX Swiss as a reliable and attractive partner for going public", adds Harald Schnabel, CEO of BX Swiss AG.

Contact for queries:

BX Swiss AG

Harald Schnabel

CEO

Phone: +41 (0) 31 329 40 40

Email: harald.schnabel@bxswiss.com

www.bxswiss.com