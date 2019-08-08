Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Snyders-Lance    LNCE   

SNYDERS-LANCE

(LNCE)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ultima Capital SA going public at BX Swiss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:05am EDT

Media release

Zurich, 8th August 2019

Ultima Capital SA going public at BX Swiss

Going-public of Zug-based Ultima Capital SA. BX Swiss today welcomes Ultima Capital SA, a luxury real estate owner, developer and operator, as a newly listed company.

The company owns a portfolio of 32 hotels, residences, chalets, villas and plots across 12 properties, in prime locations including Gstaad, Schönried, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Megève and Courchevel. Ultima Capital co-founder Max-Hervé George commented: "Since the project started five years ago, Ultima Capital has grown substantially. Today's listing on BX Swiss, marks an important stage in our development and we are delighted to welcome all our new shareholders. Our strong balance sheet, with a low level of debt of 31%, and our current significant total cash availability of 115 million CHF will underpin our expansion into new locations. Our track record with a strong millennial management team shows that we understand the dynamics of this fast-evolving sector. The growth potential for the luxury hospitality market is significant, and we are at the forefront of several major trends that are currently reshaping the sector."

Ultima Capital co-founder Byron Baciocchi stated: "Our focus on the wellness segment is also a vital component of our service offer. Ultima's business model reflects today's trends, technologies, brand values, media and the needs of our clients."

"We warmly welcome our newly listed company. With Ultima Capital SA we are delighted that another real estate company has chosen BX Swiss as a reliable and attractive partner for going public", adds Harald Schnabel, CEO of BX Swiss AG.

Contact for queries:

BX Swiss AG

Harald Schnabel

CEO

Phone: +41 (0) 31 329 40 40

Email: harald.schnabel@bxswiss.com

www.bxswiss.com

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG operates an exchange focused on the needs of Swiss investors and issuers. It is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The comprehensive range of over 3,400 shares, 680 ETFs, 2,400 wikifolio certificates and more than 14,500 structured products is available at BX Swiss to Swiss investors from 09.00 to 17.30 CET.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNYDERS-LANCE
04:05aUltima Capital SA going public at BX Swiss
TE
06/24Tabula Investment Management Limited starts as new ETF provider in Switzerlan..
TE
05/24Lyxor ETF launches as new ETF provider at BX Swiss
TE
04/12Banque SYZ voted Best “European Private Bank – International Clie..
TE
02/13Eric Syz announces succession strategy at Banque SYZ
TE
02/07SYZ Capital takes controlling stake of SINWA, the largest ship chandler in Si..
TE
2018CAMPBELL SOUP SHARES COULD BE A BARG : Barron's
RE
2018Snyder's-Lance, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results
GL
2018SNYDER'S-LANCE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Snyder's-Lance to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results ..
GL
More news
Chart SNYDERS-LANCE
Duration : Period :
Snyders-Lance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Good Senior Vice President
Peter L. Michaud Senior VP & GM-Clearview Foods Division
John T. Maples Chief Customer Officer
Margaret E. Wicklund Principal Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNYDERS-LANCE-0.20%0
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD26.43%8 628
M. DIAS BRANCO SA IND COM DE ALIMENTOS-9.35%3 384
EBRO FOODS SA3.61%3 121
ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI A.S.--.--%1 173
KAMEDA SEIKA CO., LTD.-3.58%938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group