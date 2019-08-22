Log in
So-Young to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 29, 2019

08/22/2019 | 04:37am EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on August 29, 2019.

So-Young 's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:+65-6713-5090
China:4006-208038
US:+1-845-675-0437
Hong Kong:+852-3018-6771
Passcode:9679841

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, September 6, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
US:+1-646-254-3697
Passcode:9679841

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. With reliable and comprehensive content, as well as a multitude of social functions on its platform, users seeking medical aesthetic treatment can discover products and services, evaluate their quality, and reserve desired treatment. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
