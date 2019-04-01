Log in
SOCAM Development Ltd    0983

SOCAM DEVELOPMENT LTD

(0983)
SOCAM Development : Appointment of members of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

04/01/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瑞安建業有限公司*

SOCAM Development Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 983)

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of SOCAM Development Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 April 2019, Ms. Lo Bo Yue, Stephanie, a Non- executive Director of the Company, and Mr. William Timothy Addison, an Independent Non- executive Director of the Company, have been appointed as members of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board.

By Order of the Board

SOCAM Development Limited

Lo Hong Sui, Vincent

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

At the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lo Hong Sui, Vincent and Mr. Wong Yuet Leung, Frankie; the Non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Lo Bo Yue, Stephanie; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Li Hoi Lun, Helen, Mr. Chan Kay Cheung and Mr. William Timothy Addison.

*For identification purpose only Website: www.socam.com

Disclaimer

SOCAM Development Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:46:15 UTC
